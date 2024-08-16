 Hawk Tuah girl throws first pitch at Mets Game, sparks debate online, ‘Do better!’ - Hindustan Times
Friday, Aug 16, 2024
Hawk Tuah girl throws first pitch at Mets Game, sparks debate online, ‘Do better!’

ByArya Vaishnavi
Aug 16, 2024 05:08 PM IST

Hailey Welch was invited to throw the first ceremonial pitch at a Mets game on Thursday

Hailey Welch, aka the Hawk Tuah girl, tossed the first pitch at a Mets game on Thursday. The 22-year-old Tennessee native was present at Citi Field in Queens, New York, for the ceremonial act ahead of the game against the Athletics. The viral TikTok sensation has since been drawing heat online, with netizens telling the Mets to “do better.”

Hailey Welch aka the Hawk Tuah girl tossed the first pitch at a Mets game on Thursday(X)
Hailey Welch aka the Hawk Tuah girl tossed the first pitch at a Mets game on Thursday(X)

Hawk Tuah girl throws first pitch as Mets game

After throwing the pitch, Welch ran to her friend, who was also present at the game. The duo hugged each other and gave a chest bump to celebrate Welch's first ceremonial pitch. While the Nashville resident appeared to be on cloud nine at Thursday's game, the Mets' decision to invite her has sparked a major debate online.

Earlier this year, Welch shot to fame after a video of her street interview with YouTubers Tim and Dee TV went viral on TikTok. Her unfiltered bedroom advice- “Hawk tuah and spit on that thang” took social media by storm. Welch has since been raking money from fan events and the sale of her merchandise.

Netizens tell Mets to ‘do better’ after Hailey Welch tossed the first pitch

Shortly after a clip of Welch's Mets appearance was shared online, netizens began criticising the baseball team. “What an awful, awful decision to legitimize her and give her a platform,” wrote an X, formerly Twitter user. A second user queried, “We have 120 Olympic medalists and you chose her? Seriously?”

Meanwhile, a third said, “I usually find these types of things entertaining, but to have her come in during an afternoon game over the summer where thousands of camp kids are in this stadium?... Not great... Someone did not plan that very well...” “Disgusting! Do better Mets!” commented another user.

