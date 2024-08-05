Customer shocked to discover nose ring in Taco Bell meal, company to investigate the matter

A customer who went to enjoy a meal at Taco Bell was shocked after he bit into something sharp- a nose ring. As per reports, Jeremy, a resident of Virginia, US, ordered two steak-cheesy street chalupas from the fast food chain on July 24. After having a few bites, he realised something was inside his meal that got stuck in the back of his throat. Snapshot of the nose ring found in Taco Bell meal.

The 33-year-old managed to get it out of his throat, but when he tried to bite into it again, it became caught between his teeth, reported Newsweek. "The nose ring, now slightly bent from the bite, got pushed to the front of my mouth, and I spit it out. It took a small bit of my filling with it, and [I felt] a small sharp pain from the bite. I was in pure shock when I realised what it was. I looked at my wife, and she looked over and couldn't say anything," Jeremy told the outlet.

In a statement to Newsweek, Taco Bell said, "We take this very seriously. We are looking into this matter and strive to make things right with the customer."

Jeremy also posted about the incident on Reddit and wrote, "Found a nose ring in my taco bell today!"

Take a look at the post here:

This post was shared a few days ago. Since being posted, it has gained more than 45,000 upvotes. The share also has numerous comments.

Here's how people reacted to it:

An individual wrote, "Go directly to Taco Bell corporate with this. Let them know you will be reaching out to your local food safety inspectors as well. You need to report this. The health code violations are HIGH on this."

Another added, "And this is why we’re usually not allowed to wear jewellery in food service."

"As a non-American who's never been to Taco Bell but only heard stories, this fits perfectly with my perception of the place," commented someone else.