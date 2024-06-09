Passenger claims to find live cockroach served in IRCTC food, viral video shocks people

A passenger who claimed to order a meal via IRCTC for the first time was met with a disturbing sight. A live cockroach was found in their food. The passenger, in a state of shock, recorded the incident and shared it on Reddit. Cockroach roaming on gulab jamun given in a meal by IRCTC. (Reddit/@Aggravating-Wrap-266)

"For the first time, I ordered dinner from IRCTC, and this is what I got :) A living cockroach," wrote Redditor, who goes by the name "Aggravating-Wrap-266". The video shows the person opening the food packet and zooming in on the gulab jamun served on the thali. The dessert has a live cockroach roaming on it. (Also Read: Passenger makes horrifying discovery in food served on Kashi Express, Railway Seva reacts)

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!

Watch the video of the food here:

This post was shared two days ago. Since being posted, it has gained close to 400 upvotes, and the numbers are only increasing. The share also has numerous comments. (Also Read: ‘Bad quality food' irks railway passenger. She asks IRCTC - 'Will you serve...')

Here's how people reacted to the viral video:

An individual wrote, "That's why I don't eat anything that is cooked in railways or stations. Either i take my own food or just buy packaged snacks. I will fast for the day if I don't have anything."

A second said, "I never trust train food. If needed only order from highly rated restaurants on IRCTC E-catering."

A third commented, "That's why I always advice everyone to bring your own meal irrespective of the AC tier you're travelling in."

"Never order on IRCTC instead sleep with a hungry stomach but never order. Home cooked food is the best," posted a fourth.

A fifth added, "Oh God. No wonder my wife and daughter are recovering after having food served by IRCTC during a visit to Bangalore last week. We have decided not to order food or tea for our future journeys."