Passenger makes horrifying discovery in food served on Kashi Express, Railway Seva reacts

X user Parvez Hashmi, who was travelling on the Kashi Express going from Gorakhpur to Mumbai, found an insect in his meal served on the train. After finding out about the distressing discovery, Hashmi took to X and shared the image of his food. Not only that, he also tagged`. Soon after that, the official X handle of Indian Railways replied to Hashmi, asking for more details of the incident. A passenger found an insect in the food served on a train.

"Ashwini Vaishnaw, train no. 15018 Kashi express, found insects on food," wrote Hashmi in the caption of his post. Alongside, he also posted a picture of a rice meal with dal. As he held the spoon above, he captured the insect in it. (Also Read: Man slams Indian Railways for ‘dire state of 3 AC coaches,’ shares ‘harrowing experience’ of his sister)

Take a look at the post here:

Hashmi shared this picture on May 13. Since being posted, it has gained more than four lakh views. The post also has over 400 likes, and the numbers are only increasing. The share also has numerous likes and comments. (Also Read: Man claims he and his co-passengers struggled for water on train. Indian Railways reacts)

The official handle of Railway Seva also replied to it and wrote, "Sir, kindly share PNR and mobile number preferably in Direct Message (DM) - IRCTC Official."

Here's what people had to say about the post:

An individual wrote, "Even after paying premium prices, this is the service we get."

A second shared, "Didn't know Railways have also started adding extra protein now."

"All Gorakhpur trains foods are like this only. They charge high price compared to the standard price, and they charge extra rupees five for water also, take strict action against the vendor," commented a third.

A fourth added, "This is not acceptable. Ashwini ji, please do something so that this doesn't happen again. The contractors are not serious about the quality of the food that is distributed on the train."

"This is a serious issue. It needs to be addressed at higher levels. Please tweet to the railway minister's office and the concerned railway handle. Regarding toilets, I tweeted twice, and both times, instant action was taken," posted a fifth.