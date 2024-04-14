 Man slams Indian Railways for ‘dire state of 3 AC coaches,’ shares ‘harrowing experience’ of his sister | Trending - Hindustan Times
Man slams Indian Railways for ‘dire state of 3 AC coaches,’ shares ‘harrowing experience’ of his sister

ByVrinda Jain
Apr 14, 2024 02:03 PM IST

X user Rachit Jain shared how the overcrowding near the gates "prevented her sister from entering, and in the chaos, her child was left on the platform."

X user Rachit Jain took to the microblogging platform to share about his sister's harrowing experience while travelling in the 3 AC coach of Indian Railways. He shared how the overcrowding near the gates "prevented her from entering, and in the chaos, her child was left on the station platform."

Snapshot of the 3 AC coach. (X/@rachitpjain)
Snapshot of the 3 AC coach. (X/@rachitpjain)

Jain wrote, "She had no choice but to risk her safety by disembarking from a moving train to retrieve her child, resulting in injuries. It's alarming that passengers paying for comfort are enduring such hardships, including no access to basic facilities like washrooms".

"It's evident that unauthorized passengers without tickets are also occupying space within the train, exacerbating the situation. Please send railway police or a ticket checker to solve the chaotic situation promptly. Urgent action is imperative to ensure a safe, comfortable journey for all passengers," he shared further. (Also Read: Passenger slams Indian Railways for bottle holders, tags Ashwini Vaishnaw in viral post)

Take a look at the post here:

This post was shared on April 13. Since being shared, it has gained more than one lakh views. The post also has over 1,000 likes and numerous comments.

How did X users react to this post?

An individual wrote, "Last time, last month, I too faced such a problem. And No action by any railway authority. In fact, TTE was not found on the train till the last stop." (Also Read: Railway officer shares pic of station master’s desk, netizens react)

A second shared, "This is the part completely ignored by railways.. Many complaints of overcrowding by unreserved in AC nd sleeper coaches."

"3rd AC has become a general class in trains... Even 2nd AC are sometimes crowded. More frequency of trains is needed, as well as population control. Nowadays, Airports are like bus stands. Population explosion is dangerous. Adding illegal migrants who don't even pay for train seats," commented a third.

A fourth shared, "Similar experience with me on the Anand Vihar Rewa Express. The AC coaches felt more like general coaches."

