2 passengers lie on top of each other during 4-hour plane journey, people have mixed reactions

Every now and then, bizarre stories related to passengers on a plane leave people shocked. Now, once again, an incident from a flight has gone viral. X user, who goes by the name Flea, took pictures of a couple lying on top of each other on a four-hour flight and shared them on the microblogging platform. Soon after the images were shared, it sparked chatter among netizens. Snapshot of the passengers on top of each other. (X/@Flea)

"Can't believe my view on the plane. It was like this the whole 4-hour flight," wrote X user Flea. In the pictures he posted, you can see the barefoot couple stretched out on four seats of a plane. The can be seen hugging each other and sleeping on the seats. (Also Read: Dog poops in the first class section of United Airlines flight, plane forced to divert)

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

Take a look at the post here:

This post was shared on April 6. Since being posted, it has gained more than 21 million views. The share also has numerous likes and comments. Many people took to the comments section of the post and shared their shocking reactions. (Also Read: Solar Eclipse from plane: Southwest Airlines shares jaw-dropping video of eclipse from 35,000 ft. Watch)

Here's how X users reacted to it:

An individual wrote, "Imagine being in front of them and wondering why it smells like hot feet."

A second said, "Throw on some headphones and watch a movie or read a book. I only have a problem on planes if a baby is crying or if you're reclining your seat into my space."

"Took their shoes off and just made themselves at home, damn. Couldn't even wait till they got to a hotel," posted a third.

A fourth added, "How were they like that, and the flight attendant did not say anything? It's not adding up, bro."

A fifth said, "Sorry, but I see no issue with this, they paid for the seats?"