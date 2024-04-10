Dog poops in the first class section of United Airlines flight, plane forced to divert

A United Airlines flight was forced to divert after a dog pooped on the plane's aisle. The flight departed from Houston and was on the way to Seattle when the four-legged passenger in the cabin relieved itself in the first class section, forcing the aircraft to make an emergency landing in Dallas, as per reports. United Airlines flight rerouted and forced to make emergency landing in Dallas.

According to data from Flightradar24, the Boeing 737 was diverted to Dallas less than an hour after takeoff. A Reddit user who goes by the name "gig_wizard" was on the plane and also posted about the incident.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

In the post, "gig_wizard" wrote, "Dog had a messy accident in the aisle right in first class. The plane was diverted to DFW. The ground crew spent over two hours cleaning carpets with paper towels. The smell made me ill. Gate agents kept yelling at passengers and the cabin crew. The smell never quite went away. First class toilet was declared unusable as the dog mess was apparently unresolved in there. Food went bad while on the ground, so very few snacks left." The person also shared pictures of the incident. (Also Read: Journalist says she was ‘fat-shamed’ by Emirates at Delhi airport. Airline responds)

Take a look at the post here:

This post was shared three days ago on Reddit. Since being posted, it has gained more than 400 upvotes and numerous comments.

Here's how Reddit users reacted to the post:

An individual wrote, "I was on a flight once where there was a service dog. (Chicago to Allentown). The flight was turbulent. The moment that flight landed and got to the gate, and that exit door opened, that dog beat everyone off the plane and shat all over the jetway. We were delayed by 15 minutes getting off the plane as they had to clean it up. Kudos to the dog for holding it together." (Also Read: Air India may face challenge as aircraft technicians plan strike: Report)

A second said, "Diapers on dogs from now on for the entire flight."

"I love my dogs and generally prefer dogs to people. That said, I am a firm believer that the only time a dog should be on a plane is when the owner is moving, and driving is not an option," posted a third.

A fourth commented, "That's too bad. Service dogs are supposed to be given very limited diet before flying. A dog with this consistency of poop would surely have been exhibiting signs of stomach distress prior to flight. This incident could have been avoided."