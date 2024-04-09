 Journalist says she was ‘fat-shamed’ by Emirates at Delhi airport. Airline responds | Trending - Hindustan Times
Journalist says she was ‘fat-shamed’ by Emirates at Delhi airport. Airline responds

ByArfa Javaid
Apr 09, 2024 11:48 AM IST

“This is 2024, and I can’t believe this still happens,” wrote the journalist while sharing the incident on X.

An award-winning journalist who was travelling with Emirates from New Delhi claimed that the airline staff misbehaved with her. She alleged that they even made derogatory remarks about her weight and gave her a seat that did not recline for an overnight journey. She shared the incident on X, after which the airline apologised to her.

The journalist was left in tears as she boarded the Emirates flight after the airline staff misbehaved with her. (Representative Image)
The journalist was left in tears as she boarded the Emirates flight after the airline staff misbehaved with her. (Representative Image)

“This is 2024, and I can’t believe this still happens,” wrote Shrishti on X.

She added, “I was fat-shamed by Emirates staff at New Delhi airport. Not only did they misbehave with me, but they also gave me a non-reclining seat on an overnight journey. As I board the flight, I’m in tears, yet their ground staff is rude….”

Emirates reacted to this incident and wrote, “We’re sorry to hear this, Srishti. You can submit your feedback here: http://bit.ly/2H6ebBk. Our Customer Affairs team will review it and get back to you. DM us if you need further assistance.”

“This is pathetic, I’m sorry Srishti. Emirates, take note of this!” posted an individual.

Another added, “Oh no. Hope you are feeling okay now.”

“A similar kind of incident happened to me last year when I was travelling from Delhi to the UK. The Emirates staff halted me for 4 hours and repeatedly kept asking the same questions. I was the only 1 in the queue who was taken aside, and this happened when they saw the address on my passport as J&K,” shared a third.

A fourth commented, “I’m so sorry, Srishti. Emirates unacceptable behaviour.”

“I’m sorry to hear that. They should apologise and take action against this immediately,” expressed a fifth.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Arfa Javaid

    Arfa Javaid is a journalist working with the Hindustan Times' Delhi team. She covers trending topics, human interest stories, and viral content online.

News / Trending / Journalist says she was ‘fat-shamed’ by Emirates at Delhi airport. Airline responds
