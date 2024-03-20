 Bengaluru woman alleges man groped her, shares video | Trending - Hindustan Times
Bengaluru woman alleges man groped her, shares video

ByArfa Javaid
Mar 20, 2024 10:21 AM IST

The incident happened when the woman was entering her home in Bengaluru. Though she hasn't filed FIR but police had turned up at the site after her complaint.

A woman in Bengaluru took to X to recount an incident where she was allegedly sexually harassed by a man in the city on Monday night. In her post, she also shared a video of the man, who can be seen hiding his face. Despite the distressing incident, the woman has decided against filing a formal complaint because of the ‘trouble that lies ahead’.

The alleged sexual harassment happened on Monday night in Bengaluru.
According to her account, the woman was about to enter her house when the man groped her from behind. She immediately called her friend, who had dropped her at her house, and called Bengaluru Police for further action. (Also Read: 75-year-old booked for sexually harassing woman)

However, she shared that she won’t be filing a case, citing the mental toll of court proceedings. “I am unable to file an FIR because of all the trouble that lies ahead of it. The number of court trials and everything involved would mentally harass me is what the people in my neighbourhood, who had come on the site to help me, suggested,” said the woman in a series of posts on X.

"We called Bengaluru Police on site and he was taken to jail. This man is unfortunately being left out again because I am not going to file an FIR."

Expressing her frustration, she questioned the safety of the women in Bengaluru and India at large. “Now the question is, how safe are women in Bengaluru and India? Why have there been no amendments in the Constitution to protect women in such cases? Who is going to ensure my safety once he is set fee? Who is going to protect women from such men?” said the woman.

The woman further shared that the man wasn’t drunk and was fully aware of what he was doing. She further shared, “It is unfortunate that he is being set free. He wasn’t drunk, and he was not a child. He knew what he was doing, and he was waiting for a chance to get me.” (Also Read: Delhi: 22-year-old medical student accuses professor of sexual harassment)

The woman shared that a First Information Report (FIR) has not been filed but that the police had turned up at the site after her complaint. “To everyone asking why did I leave him? I did not. I filed a complaint against him, and he accepted what he did in front of the cops. The reason behind posting this is spreading awareness and showing how there are loopholes in the Constitution that would get him out anyway,” she added.

  ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Arfa Javaid

    Arfa Javaid is a journalist working with the Hindustan Times' Delhi team. She covers trending topics, human interest stories, and viral content online.

