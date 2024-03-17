75-year-old booked for sexually harassing woman

Noida: A 75-year-old man has been booked for allegedly sexually harassing a 26-year-old woman on the pretext of offering her employment in Noida’s Sector 94 on February 6, police said on Sunday. A case under Section 354 (using criminal force to outrage a woman’s modesty) of the IPC has been registered against the accused. (Representational image)

Following the woman’s complaint, a sexual harassment case under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered at Sector 126 police station on Saturday.

“The survivor, a resident of Noida, stated in her complaint that accused Jawahar Singh, 75, a native of Pratapgarh in Uttar Pradesh and resident of Sector 94, is her acquaintance,” said station house officer (Sector 126) Pramod Kumar Singh.

“When she was searching for a job, accused Jawahar informed her about a job vacancy. And, on the pretext of discussing about the work, he called the survivor to his residence,” the officer said, adding that as she visited Jawahar’s house, he allegedly called her inside his room.

“The accused then locked the door and sexually harassed her. She somehow managed to finally run away and returned home,” the officer said, adding that the terrified woman later revealed the incident to her parents and approached Sector 126 police station.

“A case under Section 354 (using criminal force to outrage a woman’s modesty) of the IPC has been registered against the accused, and further investigations are underway,” the SHO further said, adding that no arrest has been made yet.