Government has decided to sacrifice Sonam Wangchuk, says Raj Thackeray, slams BJP

“It is deeply distressing to say this, but it appears the government has decided to sacrifice Sonam Wangchuk, and by extension, the very space for protest in this country. After all, if this government can remain a silent spectator while the treasury of Lord Ram is being looted, what impact could a citizens’ protest possibly have?” Thackeray said.

In a strongly worded post on social media, Thackeray said the reports about Wangchuk’s health and the visuals emerging from the protest site were “deeply alarming”. He accused the Centre of allowing both Wangchuk and the democratic right to protest to be sacrificed.

Wangchuk has been on an indefinite fast for 19 days. He began his hunger strike on June 28 at Jantar Mantar in solidarity with a youth-led movement demanding accountability for alleged irregularities in the NEET examination and the resignation of Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

MUMBAI: Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray on Wednesday extended his support to climate activist and educator Sonam Wangchuk’s indefinite hunger strike, expressing concern over his deteriorating health and urging Prime Minister Narendra Modi to intervene in the ongoing NEET examination controversy.

Backing Wangchuk’s demands, Thackeray said the activist is seeking nothing more than accountability over the leaks and chaos surrounding the NEET examination, the removal of the minister responsible and greater transparency in the examination process.

“There is nothing unreasonable in this demand,” Thackeray said, alleging that examination-related irregularities had become a recurring feature during the BJP’s tenure. Referring to the Vyapam recruitment scam in Madhya Pradesh, the NEET paper leak controversy and recent teacher recruitment examination leaks, he alleged that such incidents reflected the consequences of unchecked political power and a lack of accountability.

He further accused the BJP of treating electoral victories as an endorsement of every decision while showing intolerance towards criticism and public questioning.

Appealing directly to Prime Minister Modi, Thackeray said the NEET controversy was not an isolated issue but one that had put the future of lakhs of students at risk. He urged the Prime Minister to take decisive action instead of allowing the controversy to linger.

“Currently, there is much celebration over the fact that you have held the office of Prime Minister for a longer period than Pandit Nehru. That’s just a number. It acquires true meaning only if you take a firm stand and decisive action on issues like this. Only then will the next generation remember you. Otherwise, what is the use of a statistic that yields nothing for the country?” he wrote.

Thackeray also took a swipe at the BJP over its changing stance towards Wangchuk, saying, “There was a time when the Bharatiya Janata Party held Sonam Wangchuk in high regard. The BJP cherishes an individual only as long as it serves its convenience.”