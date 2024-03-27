Woman found dead; mother alleges rape, murder

Nearly 12 hours after she had gone missing, a 20-year-old woman was found dead under mysterious circumstances near the panchayat bhawan of a village under Tikaitganj police station limits here on Tuesday morning, said senior police officials. The victim’s mother, meanwhile, raised suspicion that her daughter was raped and murdered as she had spotted three men near the crime scene when she was looking for her daughter the previous night. Circle officer (CO) Ramsanehi Ghat (Barabanki) JS Mishra said the woman’s body was spotted lying near the panchayat bhawan by a local (For representation)

Police officials said one of the suspects was taken into custody and further investigation was on after the complaint of the deceased’s mother in the matter was accepted. They said the body was sent for postmortem, and that doctors were asked to share their opinion on a possible sexual assault on the deceased woman.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Circle officer (CO) Ramsanehi Ghat (Barabanki) JS Mishra said the woman’s body was spotted lying near the panchayat bhawan by a local. The mother had told the police that her daughter went missing after she went out to attend the nature’s call late Monday evening.

He said the complainant saw three youngsters, who were from another village, washing hands at a hand pump near the panchayat bhawan when she was searching for her daughter. The mother has also raised suspicion about the involvement of a youth from the same village as her family had strained relations with him following which he was taken into custody for interrogation. The CO said the postmortem report was awaited and further course of action would be decided on the basis of the findings.