Solar Eclipse from plane: Southwest Airlines shares jaw-dropping video of eclipse from 35,000 ft. Watch

ByVrinda Jain
Apr 09, 2024 08:09 AM IST

A view of the solar eclipse from a plane shared by Southwest Airlines has gone viral. The short video shows how eclipse looked like while flying at 35,000 feet.

The solar eclipse left many individuals all over the world astonished by its stunning display. While several people from USA, Mexico and Canada are sharing numerous videos and pictures of the eclipse, a view of the same from a plane shared by Southwest Airlines has gone viral on social media. The short video shows how the eclipse looked like while flying at 35,000 feet.

"Once in a lifetime flight. Totality worth it," wrote Southwest Airlines as they shared the video. The clip shows a person recording the spectacle from the window. The video shows how the sky turned pitch black as the moon covered the sun. (Also Read: Solar Eclipse 2024: International Space Station captures stellar view of eclipse from space)

Watch the mesmerising video shared by the airlines here:

This post was shared on April 9. Since being posted, it has gained close to 29,000 views. The post also has more than 1,800 likes and numerous comments. Many people flocked to the comments section of the post to share their reactions. (Also Read: NASA memes itself during total solar eclipse 2024 with Sun vs Moon banter: ‘Oops I did it again’)

How did Instagram users react to this video?

An individual wrote, "Beautiful."

Another said, "Amazing."

"Well done, friends," posted a third.

Recently, the International Space Station (ISS) also shared a view of the eclipse as seen from space.

As ISS shared the video they also informed, "The Expedition 71 crew soared into the Moon's shadow, or umbra, during the solar eclipse on Monday afternoon while working on cargo transfers, spacesuits, and science. The umbra on Earth was visible from the space station as it orbited into the path of the solar eclipse over southeastern Canada." The video depicts an eclipse over the Earth. During the cosmic occurrence, a portion of our Blue Planet turned black.

