Solar Eclipse 2024: International Space Station captures stellar view of eclipse from space

The solar eclipse which took place on April 8, left space enthusiasts around the world speechless with its beautiful spectacle. While many people saw the eclipse from near their homes, the International Space Station (ISS) has shared a view of the eclipse as seen from space. This stunning video of how a part of Earth looked black has left many netizens mesmerised. Solar eclipse as seen from the space. (Instagram/@ISS)

As ISS shared the video, in the caption of the post, they informed, "The Expedition 71 crew soared into the Moon's shadow, or umbra, during the solar eclipse on Monday afternoon while working on cargo transfers, spacesuits, and science. The umbra on Earth was visible from the space station as it orbited into the path of the solar eclipse over southeastern Canada." (Also Read: Total solar eclipse 2024 enthrals Mexico, US, Canada; next one not until 2045)

The video shows the eclipse over the Earth. A part of our Blue Planet turned black while the celestial event took place.

Watch the video shared by ISS here:

This video was posted a few hours ago. Since being shared, it has gained close to two million views. The clip also has numerous likes and comments. Many people flocked to the comments section of the post to share their reactions.

How did Instagram users react to this video?

An individual wrote, "Amazing! Best seat in the house!"

A second shared, "The view from space is incredible."

"Great to see solar prominences as well as the sun's corona," commented a third.

A fourth said, "Wow amazing footage."

"It’s amazing to see how fast the shadow (moon) is moving!" added a fifth.

The total solar eclipse was seen in North America on Monday, captivating millions in Mexico, the United States and Canada. The event drew one of the continent's largest audiences. Stargazers from all over the world gathered to the path of totality to see the spectacle.