Total solar eclipse 2024 enthrals Mexico, US, Canada; next one not until 2045 | 10 points

A total solar eclipse swept across North America on Monday, captivating millions in Mexico, the United States and Canada with a chilling midday darkness. Eclipse mania sweeps North America as millions gaze skyward in wonder.(NASA)

During a total solar eclipse, the Moon moves in front of the Sun, casting a shadow that completely blocks the Sun's light. This spectacle transforms the Sun into a vibrant display.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

Total solar eclipse enthralls North America | Top points

• Almost everyone in North America had the opportunity to witness at least a partial eclipse, subject to favourable weather conditions.

• This eclipse attracted the largest audience ever seen in North America, with hundreds of millions of people residing within or near the path of totality, along with numerous visitors travelling to witness the event, AP reported.

• Cloud cover obscured much of Texas as the eclipse commenced its journey, originating from Mexico's clear Pacific coast and traversing through Texas and 14 other US states before exiting into the North Atlantic near Newfoundland.

ALSO READ- Google joins total solar eclipse 2024 mania with a special animation. Seen the video yet?

• Despite the cloudy conditions in certain areas, places like Georgetown, Texas, enjoyed clear skies, providing spectators with an unobstructed view of the eclipse.

• In anticipation of potential afternoon storms, a festival near Austin concluded early as organisers advised attendees to depart.

• Eclipse day coincided with wedding ceremonies for some couples, Vows were exchanged in a mass celebration at a park in Trenton, Ohio.

• Experts from the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) and numerous universities stationed along the eclipse's path conducted various research activities, including launching research rockets, releasing weather balloons, and performing experiments.

• Following this event, the next total solar eclipse on Earth is anticipated for 2026, visible from Greenland, Iceland, Spain, Russia, and parts of Portugal, with a partial eclipse viewable in Europe, Africa, and North America, according to NASA.

• The subsequent total solar eclipse visible from any point in the contiguous United States will occur in 2044, with totality observable only from North Dakota and Montana.

• The next coast-to-coast total solar eclipse across the United States' lower 48 states will take place in 2045.

Total solar eclipse in India

Stargazers in India missed witnessing the total solar eclipse as it was not visible in the country.

ALSO READ- Total solar eclipse on April 8: ISRO's Aditya L1 won't catch a glimpse, here's why

According to the Time and Date website, a total solar eclipse in India is anticipated no sooner than March 20, 2034. An annular solar eclipse, however, is expected in May 2031, where the Moon will cover the centre of the Sun, forming a "ring of fire" with sunlight visible around the edges.