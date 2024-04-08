Solar Eclipse LIVE: NASA provides 3 reasons why this eclipse is a big deal, Airbnb sees 92% surge in bookings
On Monday, April 8, 2024, North America will witness a total solar eclipse—a rare event not seen in the United States for seven years and not expected to recur for another two decades, according to astronomers. Millions are expected to look up to the sky on April 8 to witness the alignment of the sun, moon, and Earth, either partially or fully, depending on their location. The 115-mile-wide (185 kilometers) path of totality will cross three states in Mexico, 15 U.S. states and four states in southeast Canada....Read More
What Is a Total Solar Eclipse?
- "It’s an alignment of the sun, the moon, and the earth in such a way that the moon passes directly between the sun and the Earth, blocking the sun's rays from reaching the Earth's surface,” says Noah Petro, an Artemis III project scientist at NASA.
- If you’re in the path of totality, then you will see the moon completely cover the sun.
- Outside of the main path? You may still see a partial eclipse, where the moon covers a slice of the sun.
When Is the Solar Eclipse?
Date: The total solar eclipse will occur on Monday, April 8.
Time: Depending on your location in the path of totality, the solar eclipse will happen in the afternoon and potentially last around four minutes.
How to watch solar eclipse live stream: Nasa Youtube
Duration of 2024 Total Solar Eclipse: The April 8 eclipse, spanning from Texas to Maine, will last for a duration of four minutes and 28 seconds.
Best Time to Watch 2024 Total Solar Eclipse: City-wise guide
Solar Eclipse LIVE Updates: Will solar eclipse impact moon sighting?
Given that Ramadan began on March 11 this year, many are wondering if it will conclude—and the joyous festival of Eid al-Fitr will commence—during the total solar eclipse on April 8. Read More
Solar Eclipse LIVE Updates: AirBnB sees 92% surge in bookings along path of totality; prices surge
The business impact of total solar eclipse is already evident. Starting over the Pacific Ocean, crossing North America, and ending in the Atlantic, the eclipse is creating a surge in demand for short-term rentals.
An astonishing 92% of listings within the zone of totality are booked for April 7th. Interestingly, the demand for homes just outside this roughly 180km-wide strip has remained relatively stable. The eclipse will be visible from several cities, including Dallas, Indianapolis, Cleveland, Buffalo, and Montreal.
CoStar, a hotel-data provider, reports that hotel occupancy rates in these cities have surged, ranging from a 12-percentage-point increase in Montreal to a 67-point increase in Indianapolis.
Despite the surge in demand, the path of the eclipse mainly covers areas with limited lodging options. Out of the 92,000 American short-term rental listings in this zone (just over 5% of the 1.6 million in the entire United States), a whopping 85,000 have been reserved for April 7th, compared to only 20,000 for the following Sunday.
While owners of short-term rental properties could have increased their prices like hoteliers, they missed the opportunity. Airdna's data reveals that in cities like Dallas and Niagara Falls, the majority of reservations for April 6th, 7th, and 8th were made over two months ago, which is earlier than usual. Guests took advantage of the standard prices before hosts realized they could raise them and still secure bookings.
The average booking for April 7th was $269, just slightly above the $245 for April 14th. With 65,000 additional bookings and a 10% increase in the nightly rate, Airbnb and Vrbo hosts are expected to see a revenue increase of only $18 million. Including the days before and after the peak demand, when occupancy rates also exceeded 80%, the total additional turnover is estimated at $44 million.
Solar Eclipse LIVE Updates: Guide to witnessing biggest eclipse in US since 1970
It's show time! Soon, people living in North America will get to experience their first total solar eclipse in almost a decade. Here's all you need to watch out for
Solar Eclipse LIVE Updates: Google joins the party
Google marked the total solar eclipse with a special animation. During the total solar eclipse that will take place on Monday, April 8, the sun will briefly get completely cloaked by the moon, creating a moment of complete darkness in several countries. Read More
Solar Eclipse LIVE Updates: Weather forecast
2024 Total Solar Eclipse is shaping up to be a game of celestial peek-a-boo. Lucky for you if you are in Vermont, Maine, and parts of Canada as clear skies will make the astronomical event even more memorable for you. However, for those along the rest of the eclipse's path, the weather outlook remains uncertain as there are predictions of cloudy and rainy conditions. Read More
Solar Eclipse LIVE Updates: Why is this solar eclipse such a big deal?
Solar Eclipse on April 8 is a special one. The last solar eclipse occurred in 2017, whereas US witnessed a total solar eclipse only in 1970.
NASA has announced that the path of totality for this total solar eclipse will be wider than that of 2017. This means it will be more visible across the US than the previous one.
Cities such as Buffalo, New York, Cleveland, and Dallas will be directly aligned with the moon's center during the total solar eclipse, allowing them to experience the full totality of the event.
This solar eclipse holds particular significance due to its rarity. Based on calculations, the next total solar eclipse is not expected to occur for another two decades, in 2099.
A total solar eclipse is also far more impressive than a lunar or an annular solar eclipse. During an annular eclipse, the moon covers the Sun but leaves an outside ring some call a "ring of fire" — it darkens the sky instead of plunging Earth into a night-like darkness, which is what happens during a total solar eclipse.
"The eclipse in 2024 could be even more exciting due to differences in the path, timing, and scientific research," reads a post from NASA.
Solar Eclipse LIVE Update: Here's a Guide to best time and place
The "path of totality," where the sun is completely obscured by the moon, offers the most dramatic views of the solar eclipse. Click here to get start times, peak times, and end times for totality in several U.S. cities located in the path of totality