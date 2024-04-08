Tourists look at the Horseshoe Falls, ahead of the Solar Eclipse that will take place across parts of the United States and Canada on April 8, at Niagara Falls, New York, U.S., April 7, 2024. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

On Monday, April 8, 2024, North America will witness a total solar eclipse—a rare event not seen in the United States for seven years and not expected to recur for another two decades, according to astronomers. Millions are expected to look up to the sky on April 8 to witness the alignment of the sun, moon, and Earth, either partially or fully, depending on their location. The 115-mile-wide (185 kilometers) path of totality will cross three states in Mexico, 15 U.S. states and four states in southeast Canada....Read More

What Is a Total Solar Eclipse?

- "It’s an alignment of the sun, the moon, and the earth in such a way that the moon passes directly between the sun and the Earth, blocking the sun's rays from reaching the Earth's surface,” says Noah Petro, an Artemis III project scientist at NASA.

- If you’re in the path of totality, then you will see the moon completely cover the sun.

- Outside of the main path? You may still see a partial eclipse, where the moon covers a slice of the sun.

When Is the Solar Eclipse?

Date: The total solar eclipse will occur on Monday, April 8.

Time: Depending on your location in the path of totality, the solar eclipse will happen in the afternoon and potentially last around four minutes.

How to watch solar eclipse live stream: Nasa Youtube

Duration of 2024 Total Solar Eclipse: The April 8 eclipse, spanning from Texas to Maine, will last for a duration of four minutes and 28 seconds.

Best Time to Watch 2024 Total Solar Eclipse: City-wise guide