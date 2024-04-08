Total solar eclipse 2024 forecast: Clear skies in Canada, Maine! Clouds loom over Texas and Cleveland

The 2024 Total Solar Eclipse is shaping up to be a game of celestial peek-a-boo. Lucky for you if you are in Vermont, Maine, and parts of Canada as clear skies will make the astronomical event even more memorable for you. However, for those along the rest of the eclipse's path, the weather outlook remains uncertain as there are predictions of cloudy and rainy conditions. People gather two days ahead of a total solar eclipse at the Malecon in Mazatlan, Mexico April 6, 2024. REUTERS/Henry Romero(REUTERS)

Total solar eclipse 2024 weather condition

According to the latest weather forecast, almost everyone along the totality path will have the chance to see the eclipse, even with cloudy skies. However, some viewers have scored a perfect score, including those in Maine. On Sunday morning, the National Weather Service predicted a "near-perfect day" for eclipse viewing in Maine.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

The Burlington, Vermont weather service also had a sunny outlook, although there is still a chance for some high clouds to roll in in the afternoon.

Also read: Real or Fake? How to tell if your Eclipse glasses are safe amid phoney versions in US market

Cloud cover in Texas during Total eclipse

Those who are actually worried about missing out on this once-in-a-lifetime astronomical are the stargazers of Central Texas. Forecasters see a high likelihood of cloud cover in the region. Texas has reported growing concern about severe storms, including hail and possibly tornadoes, that could occur within hours of totality in most of the state including Oklahoma, Arkansas and Louisiana.

According to Mr. Anderson, he has witnessed eclipses even with 50-60% cloud cover forecasts. However, if the forecast is around 90%, which means almost completely overcast, it would take a “miracle” to make viewing possible. Therefore, there remains a chance for viewers to witness this mega event. Jay Anderson also believes the eclipse could be visible from Dallas to Columbus despite thin, high clouds. “Not the best conditions but tolerable," he said.

Also read: Total Solar Eclipse: All you want to know about the rare celestial event of April 8

A nearly perfect day for some

Federal weather officials have stated that the best possibility of clear skies during the total eclipse will be in the northern region of New England, even though it is expected to be cold. According to AccuWeather meteorologist Brandon Buckingham, the best viewing locations will include, “the Southwest deserts, much of California, New England and parts of the Southeast."

However, severe weather conditions can be expected from Missouri and Kansas to central and eastern Texas.

Total solar eclipse 2024: path of totality

Cleveland, along with most of northern Ohio and northwestern Pennsylvania, will see a total eclipse in the mid-afternoon. The path of totality will begin in Texas and then travel through Arkansas, Georgia, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio, New Hampshire, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Vermont, and Maine.