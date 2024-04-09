‘Eyes Hurt’ explodes on Google after Eclipse; Symptoms to spot eye damage & Solar retinopathy

Panic is setting in across the web! Searches for "Eyes Hurt" have skyrocketed after the eclipse. The Total Solar Eclipse was definitely a once-in-a-lifetime moment for many. However, amid the flooding of the market with fake glasses and thousands willing not to give up until spotting the rare celestial phenomenon, chances of eye damage remained the most discussed topic. Here's a guide to identifying signs of eye strain or injury post-eclipse and steps to take if you're experiencing discomfort or vision changes. The researchers of the study claimed that the children who undergo cataract removal have an increased risk of glaucoma, a sight-threatening condition that damages the optic nerve which is the connection between the eye and brain.(Unsplash)

Google searches of ‘Eye Hurt’ spike

On April 8, millions of people across America came together to witness the mega celestial event along the path of totality. However, after the eclipse, some people started experiencing eye discomfort, such as redness, itching, and pain. It's understandable that some may be concerned that they may have accidentally damaged their eyes.

As a precautionary measure, NASA had previously advised everyone to use only lab-tested glasses. Unfortunately, it seems that the issue has already spread. The American Academy of Ophthalmology has now released a list of symptoms to look out for in the coming days to ensure that people can take the necessary steps to keep their eyes safe and healthy.

Symptoms of eye damage after Eclipse

Dyschromatopsia

According to the experts, you should be aware of the signs and symptoms of “solar retinopathy”, which is also called Dyschromatopsia. It is a case where light damages the retina. These symptoms may include mild to severe headaches, blurred vision, a central blind spot in one eye or both, an increase in light sensitivity, distorted vision, and changes in how you perceive color. According to the doctors, these symptoms may not be immediately apparent but may take some time to develop.

How long does it take for the symptoms to show up?

Visual symptoms usually begin within six to 12 hours, although some people may experience them sooner. If you feel uncomfortable, experts suggest that you see your eye doctor or an ophthalmologist as soon as possible.

"Damage from the eclipse is unlikely to cause pain or discomfort in your eyes because the retina does not have any pain nerves," as per American Academy of Opthamology. "Instead, you would notice visual symptoms within four to six hours. But some may notice symptoms after 12 hours." It added.

Is there a cure for Solar retinopathy

According to experts via People, "there is no treatment for solar retinopathy." The organization suggests that some people ultimately recover after some time; however, in some cases, there is a fear of permanent vision loss. “Many people recover after three to six months, but some will suffer from permanent vision loss in the form of a small blind spot and distortion.”

Don’t panic about eye damage- that might not be the case

It’s common for people to panic after glaring at sun following an Eclipse. However, medical experts suggest that there is no need to worry as most individuals who experience discomfort are okay. Despite this, some people tend to rush to the hospital out of panic, only to find out that nothing is wrong. There have only been a few cases of permanent damage to the eyes reported so far. Even if someone did strain their eyes during an eclipse, the effects are typically temporary in most cases.