Home / It's Viral / #JupiterSaturnConjunction trends on Twitter as netizens share pics of rare celestial phenomenon

#JupiterSaturnConjunction trends on Twitter as netizens share pics of rare celestial phenomenon

Some netizens who witnessed the great conjunction, an occurrence which last took place in 1623 and will again happen in 2080, took to Twitter to share pictures of the celestial happening.

it-s-viral Updated: Dec 22, 2020, 00:21 IST
Sanya Budhiraja
Sanya Budhiraja
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows #JupiterSaturnConjunction.
The image shows #JupiterSaturnConjunction.(Twitter/@SwagOn38477398)
         

On Monday, December 21, an incredibly unique celestial event occurred. Jupiter and Saturn, two of the biggest planets in our solar, aligned in such a manner that they were only 0.1 degrees apart. Such an event was last observed in Galileo’s time in the 17th century and will now happen in 2080. The prospect of catching such a rare happening excited many. Some of those who had the opportunity to witness the conjunction shared pictures of it on the Internet. To say that these posts are mesmerising would be an understatement.

Here are some of the posts which were shared using the hashtag #jupitersaturnconjunction. Space enthusiast or not, these must-check-out images are bound to capture your attention, nonetheless.

The Twitter user stated that this shot was taken from Deesa, Gujarat, India.

The conjunction coincided with the December solstice, the shortest day of the year in the northern hemisphere and longest in the southern.

What are your thoughts on these shots?

Also Read | The great conjunction: Jupiter hi-fives Saturn in Google’s special doodle, NASA shares tweet too

