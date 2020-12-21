e-paper
The great conjunction: Jupiter hi-fives Saturn in Google’s special doodle, NASA shares tweet too

The Google doodle shows the two planets in the place of the letters ‘O, in the Google logo, coming closer to give each other a hi-five.

Dec 21, 2020
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
To mark the special occasion, Google has shared an animated doodle and you may find it adorable.
To mark the special occasion, Google has shared an animated doodle and you may find it adorable. (Google)
         

Today on December 21, a rare phenomenon is set to take place. Along with the occasion of Winter Solstice in the Northern Hemisphere, the planets Jupiter and Saturn will come extremely close to each other. To mark the special occasion, Google has shared an animated doodle and you may find it adorable.

The doodle shows the two planets in the place of the letters ‘O, in the Google logo, coming closer to give each other a hi-five. The other letters of the logo can be seen with bits of snow over them implying the winter season.

Take a look at the doodle

The doodle marks the great conjunction.
The doodle marks the great conjunction. ( Google )

NASA also shared a post about the occurrence. “Skywatchers, you’re in for a once-in-a-lifetime treat! Jupiter & Saturn are doing a planetary dance that will result in the Great Conjunction on Dec 21, just after sunset,” they tweeted. The post is complete with a link describing the event in detail.

Check out the post:

The post has garnered more than 6,700 likes and many reactions from netizens. While some asked several questions about the happening, others were surprised to know of this celestial phenomenon.

Termed as ‘the great conjunction’, this was last observed in 1623 and will again take place in 2080, according to reports.

What are your thoughts on this event? Are you planning to catch a glimpse of it too?

