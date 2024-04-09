Stunning images/videos of Total Solar Eclipse sweep the Internet, Dallas to Canada recount their view

Did you see it? The Total Solar Eclipse lights up social media with incredible photos from all over North America. Monday, 8 April 2024, parts of the United States went dark as viewers from Dallas to Canada caught a glimpse of the sun’s corona, with a dark disc outlined against a sapphire backdrop. Astronomers say this rare celestial event won’t happen again for another 20 years. If you couldn’t witness the event on the main path, check out these incredible moments. In this composite of eight photographs, the moon passes by the sun into totality and away again during a total solar eclipse in Bloomington, Indiana.(AFP)

Photos of Total Solar Eclipse

According to AP, the event attracted one of the largest audiences ever on the continent. Stargazers from around the world flocked to the path of totality to witness the moment. Another significant update: Earlier, there were several predictions of cloudy skies across North America, with exceptions in Canada, Maine, and Vermont, but fortunately, the sky cleared just before the event.

Total Solar Eclipse witnessed in resort town of Mazatlan in Mexico

Clouds roll by as the beginning phase of a total solar eclipse is visible from Arlington, Texas, Monday, April 8, 2024.AP/PTI(AP04_08_2024_000288A)(AP)

The Eclipse2024 from Canada

As of 3:46 pm ET, the total eclipse ended in Newfoundland, Canada. A partial eclipse was projected to continue until 4:47 pm ET.

The Eclipse2024 from Dallas

In Mesquite's downtown area just east of Dallas, a large group of people gathered to witness the solar eclipse. As the clouds parted in the final minutes before totality, the crowd grew more excited and kept

The complete solar eclipse began its oblique journey across land, starting from the mostly clear Pacific coast of Mexico and moving towards Texas and 14 other states in the United States.

Solar Eclipse images from different parts of the world

Ever seen a total solar Eclipse from space?

NASA recently shared a breathtaking view of a total solar eclipse as seen from space. The image was captured by astronauts aboard the space station.

Check out Solar Eclipse Totality over the Grand Canyon

“This is how a total SolarEclipse2024 looks like from an airplane.” A user shared online.