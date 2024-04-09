Stunning images/videos of Total Solar Eclipse sweep the Internet, Dallas to Canada recount their view
NASA shares space station view, social media lights up with photos. Large audience witnesses rare celestial event, clear skies prevail.
Did you see it? The Total Solar Eclipse lights up social media with incredible photos from all over North America. Monday, 8 April 2024, parts of the United States went dark as viewers from Dallas to Canada caught a glimpse of the sun’s corona, with a dark disc outlined against a sapphire backdrop. Astronomers say this rare celestial event won’t happen again for another 20 years. If you couldn’t witness the event on the main path, check out these incredible moments.
Photos of Total Solar Eclipse
According to AP, the event attracted one of the largest audiences ever on the continent. Stargazers from around the world flocked to the path of totality to witness the moment. Another significant update: Earlier, there were several predictions of cloudy skies across North America, with exceptions in Canada, Maine, and Vermont, but fortunately, the sky cleared just before the event.
The Eclipse2024 from Canada
As of 3:46 pm ET, the total eclipse ended in Newfoundland, Canada. A partial eclipse was projected to continue until 4:47 pm ET.
The Eclipse2024 from Dallas
In Mesquite's downtown area just east of Dallas, a large group of people gathered to witness the solar eclipse. As the clouds parted in the final minutes before totality, the crowd grew more excited and kept
The complete solar eclipse began its oblique journey across land, starting from the mostly clear Pacific coast of Mexico and moving towards Texas and 14 other states in the United States.
Solar Eclipse images from different parts of the world
Ever seen a total solar Eclipse from space?
NASA recently shared a breathtaking view of a total solar eclipse as seen from space. The image was captured by astronauts aboard the space station.
Check out Solar Eclipse Totality over the Grand Canyon
“This is how a total SolarEclipse2024 looks like from an airplane.” A user shared online.