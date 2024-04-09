 Stunning images/videos of Total Solar Eclipse sweep the Internet, Dallas to Canada recount their view - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Stunning images/videos of Total Solar Eclipse sweep the Internet, Dallas to Canada recount their view

ByAditi Srivastava
Apr 09, 2024 05:56 AM IST

NASA shares space station view, social media lights up with photos. Large audience witnesses rare celestial event, clear skies prevail.

Did you see it? The Total Solar Eclipse lights up social media with incredible photos from all over North America. Monday, 8 April 2024, parts of the United States went dark as viewers from Dallas to Canada caught a glimpse of the sun’s corona, with a dark disc outlined against a sapphire backdrop. Astronomers say this rare celestial event won’t happen again for another 20 years. If you couldn’t witness the event on the main path, check out these incredible moments.

In this composite of eight photographs, the moon passes by the sun into totality and away again during a total solar eclipse in Bloomington, Indiana.(AFP)
In this composite of eight photographs, the moon passes by the sun into totality and away again during a total solar eclipse in Bloomington, Indiana.(AFP)

Photos of Total Solar Eclipse

According to AP, the event attracted one of the largest audiences ever on the continent. Stargazers from around the world flocked to the path of totality to witness the moment. Another significant update: Earlier, there were several predictions of cloudy skies across North America, with exceptions in Canada, Maine, and Vermont, but fortunately, the sky cleared just before the event.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

Total Solar Eclipse witnessed in resort town of Mazatlan in Mexico
Total Solar Eclipse witnessed in resort town of Mazatlan in Mexico
Clouds roll by as the beginning phase of a total solar eclipse is visible from Arlington, Texas, Monday, April 8, 2024.AP/PTI(AP04_08_2024_000288A)(AP)
Clouds roll by as the beginning phase of a total solar eclipse is visible from Arlington, Texas, Monday, April 8, 2024.AP/PTI(AP04_08_2024_000288A)(AP)

The Eclipse2024 from Canada

As of 3:46 pm ET, the total eclipse ended in Newfoundland, Canada. A partial eclipse was projected to continue until 4:47 pm ET.

Also read: Eclipse Sickness: Can Sun's cosmic coffee break mess with minds and bodies? Exploring viral claims

The Eclipse2024 from Dallas

In Mesquite's downtown area just east of Dallas, a large group of people gathered to witness the solar eclipse. As the clouds parted in the final minutes before totality, the crowd grew more excited and kept

The complete solar eclipse began its oblique journey across land, starting from the mostly clear Pacific coast of Mexico and moving towards Texas and 14 other states in the United States.

Solar Eclipse images from different parts of the world

Also read: ‘Spectacular’ total solar eclipse leaves North Americans spellbound

Ever seen a total solar Eclipse from space?

NASA recently shared a breathtaking view of a total solar eclipse as seen from space. The image was captured by astronauts aboard the space station.

Check out Solar Eclipse Totality over the Grand Canyon

“This is how a total SolarEclipse2024 looks like from an airplane.” A user shared online.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / World News / US News / Stunning images/videos of Total Solar Eclipse sweep the Internet, Dallas to Canada recount their view
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, April 09, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On