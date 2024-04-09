 NASA memes itself during total solar eclipse 2024 with Sun vs Moon banter: ‘Oops I did it again’ | Trending - Hindustan Times
NASA memes itself during total solar eclipse 2024 with Sun vs Moon banter: ‘Oops I did it again’

HT Trending Desk
Apr 09, 2024 08:17 AM IST

NASA shared the captivating YouTube live-stream to witness the total solar eclipse. The moon completely blocked the sun for a brief period during the eclipse.

NASA took a friendly dig at itself during the total solar eclipse that was visible in North America on Monday. The NASA Moon account, which shares updates on lunar science and exploration, shared a meme showing the X (formerly Twitter) profile of its sister account, NASA Sun and Space.

Total Solar Eclipse 2024 was not visible in India. NASA live-streamed the celestial event.
"@NASASun is blocked," said the text on the profile page of the account that studies the Sun and its effects on Earth.

"Oops I did it again," NASA Moon posted on X, sharing an image of the meme, along with a closed-mouth smiling emoji.

During the total solar eclipse, the sun got completely covered by the moon for a brief time, creating a moment of complete darkness.

Check out NASA's friendly dig at Sun here:

The NASA Sun account, meanwhile, was busy amping up support for the sun ahead of the solar eclipse.

"Come on Sun fans, we gotta shows these guys who’s at the center of the solar system! Vote," it wrote, urging people to take part in a friendly pole on whose big day it was, Sun, Moon or Earth.

The path of totality, a tiny area where the Moon completely obscures the Sun, crossed across cities and sent the United States into a frenzy. Millions of people across parts of Mexico, Canada and the United States watched the rare total solar eclipse on Monday, with special watch parties and events organised.

NASA issued repeated advisories warning people that it was not safe to look directly at the Sun without specialised eye protection for solar viewing.

"Except during the brief total phase of a total solar eclipse, when the Moon completely blocks the Sun's bright face, it is not safe to look directly at the Sun without specialized eye protection for solar viewing," the premier space agency said.

The total solar eclipse of 2024 was a historic celestial event because it won't be visible across the US again until August 2044 and an annular eclipse - which happens when the moon can't completely block the sun - won't appear across this part of the world again until 2046.

Tuesday, April 09, 2024
