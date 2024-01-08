close_game
close_game
News / Trending / Passenger slams Indian Railways for bottle holders, tags Ashwini Vaishnaw in viral post

Passenger slams Indian Railways for bottle holders, tags Ashwini Vaishnaw in viral post

ByVrinda Jain
Jan 08, 2024 01:38 PM IST

Since the man shared the tweet and the images of the bottle holder, it prompted responses from several netizens who agreed with him.

X user Rajendra Kumbhat took to the microblogging platform and highlighted the inadequacy of the bottle holder design provided by Indian Railways in securing bottles. Since he shared the tweet and the images of the bottle holder, it prompted responses from several netizens who agreed with him.

A man shared this picture of the water bottle holder. (X/@ Rajendra Kumbhat)
A man shared this picture of the water bottle holder. (X/@ Rajendra Kumbhat)

"Do you know @AshwiniVaishnaw that the water bottles (including those provided by Indian Railways to passengers in certain premium trains) do not fit into the bottle holders installed by the Indian Railway?" wrote Kumbhat in his tweet. He also added a few pictures of the bottle holders. (Also Read: Indian Railways staff throws garbage from moving train. Here's what happened next)

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Take a look at his tweet here:

This post was shared on January 6. Since being shared, it has gained close to four lakh views. The post also has more than 3,000 likes and numerous comments. Many took to the comments section of the post and shared their thoughts on this bottle holder.

Here's what people said about it:

An individual wrote, "Yes it’s a problem. And you cannot keep the bottle on the table as the trains are very jerky, the bottle falls off. This is a problem for all the new coaches. Simply untested unthought bad design by @RailwaySeva."

A second said, “The shelf-like table is an impediment to those sitting window side. The older design which was foldable made sense, not this rigid plastic thingy.”

"You are absolutely right. Recently I traveled by Rajdhani Express train and found bottle holders useless. Let's hope that these defective bottle holders will be replaced with suitable options," posted a third.

A fourth added, "Cancel the contract of the supplier of those bottle holders! These should be part of quality checks."

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! -Login Now!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, January 08, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out