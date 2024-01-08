Passenger slams Indian Railways for bottle holders, tags Ashwini Vaishnaw in viral post

X user Rajendra Kumbhat took to the microblogging platform and highlighted the inadequacy of the bottle holder design provided by Indian Railways in securing bottles. Since he shared the tweet and the images of the bottle holder, it prompted responses from several netizens who agreed with him. A man shared this picture of the water bottle holder. (X/@ Rajendra Kumbhat)

"Do you know @AshwiniVaishnaw that the water bottles (including those provided by Indian Railways to passengers in certain premium trains) do not fit into the bottle holders installed by the Indian Railway?" wrote Kumbhat in his tweet. He also added a few pictures of the bottle holders. (Also Read: Indian Railways staff throws garbage from moving train. Here's what happened next)

Take a look at his tweet here:

This post was shared on January 6. Since being shared, it has gained close to four lakh views. The post also has more than 3,000 likes and numerous comments. Many took to the comments section of the post and shared their thoughts on this bottle holder.

Here's what people said about it:

An individual wrote, "Yes it’s a problem. And you cannot keep the bottle on the table as the trains are very jerky, the bottle falls off. This is a problem for all the new coaches. Simply untested unthought bad design by @RailwaySeva."

A second said, “The shelf-like table is an impediment to those sitting window side. The older design which was foldable made sense, not this rigid plastic thingy.”

"You are absolutely right. Recently I traveled by Rajdhani Express train and found bottle holders useless. Let's hope that these defective bottle holders will be replaced with suitable options," posted a third.

A fourth added, "Cancel the contract of the supplier of those bottle holders! These should be part of quality checks."