Indian Railways staff throws garbage from moving train. Here's what happened next

A video showcasing Indian Railways staff throwing garbage out of a moving train has gone viral on social media and shocked many. The short viral clip even garnered a response from Central Railway, Mumbai Division. Snapshot of a person throwing trash on railway tracks. (X/@mumbaimatterz)

The video was shared on X by the page @mumbaimatterz. It shows the cleaning staff disposing of the trash on the railway tracks. Some of the trash is emptied out of black-coloured plastic bags, while other garbage is thrown out using a wiper. The staff in the train can be seen dumping out all the trash on the railway tracks from the moving train. (Also Read: Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw inspects Amrit Bharat Train in New Delhi)

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

"This seems to be the normal practice of the on-board housekeeping staff inside #IndianRailways trains. Just dump the all the collected trash on the tracks from the moving train. A passenger lodged a complaint on 139 and in no time the supervisor and entire gang turned trying to find who has complained and why? Saying they aren't paid properly, not provided enough bags to collect trash and so they are managing with meagre resources," says the caption shared along with the video.

Watch the video here:

This video was shared on December 31 and has since gone viral with close to four lakh views. The share also has more than 3,000 likes and numerous comments. Many were shocked to see the clip.

The Central Railway, Mumbai Division also responded to the post. Their official X handle asked for the PNR and train number, and said they would take action against the staff.

Here's how others reacted to this video:

An individual wrote, "Shocking to say the least. While we conduct clean-ups across the country, the railway employees seem to have a no-care attitude about waste management. @RailMinIndia."

A second added, "This is unacceptable, the government is spending huge money on railways."

"The railways need a revolution in waste management. It can only happen when proper systems are set. Else our railway tracks will continue to be dump yards," posted a third.

A fourth said, "@PMOIndia @AshwiniVaishnaw- Swach Bharat Abhiyan going for toss. One of the possible reasons for wild animals to come near tracks in search of food & get hurt. If Railways are not capable of providing adequate bags for dry and waste collection then whom to blame - Contractors?"