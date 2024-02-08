 Railway officer shares pic of station master’s desk, netizens react | Trending - Hindustan Times
News / Trending / Railway officer shares pic of station master’s desk, netizens react

Railway officer shares pic of station master’s desk, netizens react

ByVrinda Jain
Feb 08, 2024 04:07 PM IST

A railway officer shared a picture of the station master’s desk, and it went viral. Many people expressed mixed reactions to the picture.

A station master’s job consists of a number of responsibilities. They not only have to look after the daily activities of the station but also make sure of the timely arrivals and departures of the trains. To highlight how tough this job can be, recently, a railway officer shared a picture of the station master’s desk, and it went viral. Many people took to the comments section of the post to highlight that the Indian Railways needs to 'adapt to technology'. A few others also appreciated the hard work required to do the job. (Also Read: Indian Railways staff throws garbage from moving train. Here's what happened next)

Snapshot of station master’s desk. (X/@prashastisri)
Snapshot of station master’s desk. (X/@prashastisri)

Indian Railway Traffic Service (IRTS) officer Prashasti took to X and shared the picture. It shows a table full of landline phones, and other equipment. It also has various notepads. In the caption of the post, Officer Prashasti wrote, “The station master’s desk. Show me a busier professional.”

Take a look at the post here:

This post was shared on February 6. Since being posted, it has received over two lakh views. The share also has more than 1,100 likes and numerous comments. (Also Read: Passenger slams Indian Railways for bottle holders, tags Ashwini Vaishnaw in viral post)

Check out how people reacted to the post:

An individual wrote, “With due respect why do we still use this system? It feels like we still live in the 60s. When will we have automation in railways?”

A second said, “Adapt to technology and find better ways to get your work done. Or else technology will adapt your skills and find even better ways to get the work done.”

A third added, “Line clearance, gates operation, noting to controller etc. they really works tirelessly on duty.”

“Huge respect for them!” commented a fourth.

