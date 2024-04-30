Man claims he and his co-passengers struggled for water on train. Indian Railways reacts

X user Abhinav Singh shared a post on the microblogging platform claiming that he and his co-passengers struggled to access drinking water during a recent train travel. He also shared a video that shows a staff member gesturing Singh to go away as he asks for bottled water. An X user claimed that he and his co-passengers struggled to find drinking water while travelling on a train. He also tagged Indian Railways. (X/@ProteinEnforcer)

“Struggle for water in the Indian Railways is for real. I was not alone, five more people wanted water. I was about to break the door fir ek ne bottle laake diya (I was about to break the door, then one person got the bottles)! Pathetic,” Singh wrote and tagged the official account of Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Ltd.

Singh also shared two visuals. One video shows him asking a railways staff for water, who appears to dismiss Singh with his gesture. The other one is a photo showing two people holding water bottles.

Indian Railways reacted to the post with a standardised response. “Sir, we regret the experience you had. Request you to share PNR and mobile no,” they wrote.

Take a look at the entire post by a passenger here:

Since being shared, the viral post has accumulated more than 57,000 views. The share has further collected nearly 300 likes. People posted varied comments while reacting to the share.

What did X users say about this post regarding Indian Railways?

“What kind of service is this? Totally service downgraded,” tweeted an X user.

“In Vande Bharat, they switched to 500 ml bottles from 1 lt. Upon asking, I was lucky to get another bottle, but one of the co-passengers was asked to pay for another bottle. No standard process,” shared another.

“Really bad behaviour and I also lost my ₹10 when the guy told me change nahi hai abhi la ke deta hun (I don’t have change, will bring in a moment) but disappeared, really pathetic,” added a third.

“Is this for real? What’s going on with Railways?” asked a fourth.

“I had faced the same problem a few weeks back. After 11 pm, there is no water available,” expressed a fifth.

“This is pathetic, bro,” wrote a sixth.

A few months ago, X user Rajendra Kumbhat shared a post on the microblogging platform claiming an issue with the bottle holder design in Indian Railways trains. “Do you know @AshwiniVaishnaw that the water bottles (including those provided by Indian Railways to passengers in certain premium trains) do not fit into the bottle holders installed by the Indian Railway?" he tweeted while tagging the Minister of Railways, Ashwini Vaishnaw.