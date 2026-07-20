FIFA set to investigate Argentina's violent conduct post final, assistant coach tried to punch Dani Olmo: Report

The FIFA World Cup 2026 final between Spain and Argentina at the New York-New Jersey Stadium was marred by ugly scenes after the final whistle as the cameras picked up Eric Garcia and Leandro Paredes clashing with each other. Tempers flared after Argentina missed out on defending the title as Spain registered a 1-0 victory owing to Ferran Torres' goal in the second half of extra time. And now FIFA has taken stock of the incident which unfolded after the referee blew the final whistle. Argentina's head coach Lionel Scaloni (C,R) tries to intervene as Argentina's midfielder #05 Leandro Paredes clashes with Spain's defender #04 Eric Garcia. (AFP) According to a Sky News report, FIFA is gearing up to review the conduct of several Argentine players, and disciplinary action is likely to follow. As Spain's substitutes poured onto the field to celebrate another historic triumph, emotions boiled over among the beaten finalists.

The celebrations were quickly overshadowed by a mass confrontation involving several Argentina players, an incident that has now placed the runners-up under FIFA's disciplinary spotlight.

Also Read: Wayne Rooney calls out Lionel Messi for unsporting behaviour in FIFA World Cup final: ‘Sad to see him do that' Once the game ended, Argentina midfielder Leandro Paredes became embroiled in a confrontation with several Spain players, including Eric Garcia and Gavi. The altercation ended with Paredes receiving a red card for violent conduct. Footage circulating on social media appears to show Garcia falling to the turf moments after the match ended before exchanging words with Paredes. The Argentine midfielder then seemingly shoved the Spanish defender with his hand to the neck, prompting further tension between the two sides. More disorder Reports also suggested that the disorder extended beyond that incident. Defender Nahuel Molina allegedly attempted to impede Rodri as the Spain midfielder sprinted across the pitch to join his teammates' celebrations, while Argentina assistant coach Roberto Ayala was seen in another heated exchange that reportedly involved an attempt to punch Dani Olmo.