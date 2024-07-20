Viral video: American tourist tries to get food poisoning by eating street food in Delhi

The American travel vlogger who tried to get food poisoning in Pakistan by eating the country’s street food is now repeating the same stunt in India. He has had little success in both countries. An American travel vlogger samples street food in Delhi.(Instagram/@colinduthie)

The travel vlogger, named Colin, has shared a video from the national capital of Delhi where he went on a street food tour with the express intent of getting food poisoning.

It is generally advised that foreigners travelling to India steer clear of street food because of immunity issues. In fact, tourists are so prone to stomach issues in India that the phenomenon even has its own name – Delhi Belly, which refers to the diarrhoea, constipation or other gastric issues that foreigners get in India.

In his quest to catch food poisoning, US travel vlogger Colin tried to find the “weirdest things to eat” in Delhi. The first dish he tried was dal kachori, which, going by his reaction, he found to be delicious.

Next, he tried samosas (“really good”) and a chuski or ice lolly, which he could not finish. “It kind of tastes like freshly cut grass,” he said.

Take a look at the video below:

So did Colin get food poisoning at the end of his food tour? No.

“At the end of the day, I did not get food poisoning because I am simply built different,” he said to the camera. He promised to continue the ‘food poisoning’ quest in other parts of India.

Colin did, however, create a splash on social media with his video, which has amassed over 1.3 million views on Instagram along with over 800 comments.

“You aren't built differently! It's Indian natural food without any American touch! This isn't gonna hurt you! Stereotype dusted here,” wrote one commenter.

“I promise you, food poisoning is something that you DO NOT want to get. Bro thinks it’s a joke,” another said.

“Amazing that you still haven’t got food poisoning,” a third opined.