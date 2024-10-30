Donald Trump's son branded Prince Harry as ‘black sheep’ of the Royal Family

Prince Harry is back into the firing line, which saw Eric Trump lamenting him as the “black sheep” of the Royals. Eric Trump labels Prince Harry as the 'black sheep' of the Royal Family.(AFP)

Eric, son of former President Donald Trump expressed “no one cares” Harry's role within the monarchy, his move to the United States, and the ongoing controversy surrounding the Duke's visa status. Eric also shared his views on “unpopular” Meghan Markle,per Daily Mail.

“You look at this one black sheep who doesn't exactly know where he is, led by a wife that is pretty unpopular, both here and over where you are,” he said.

ALSO READ| Eric Trump lambasts Prince Harry & his 'unpopular' wife Meghan, reveals what will happen to Duke if Donald wins election

The former First Son suggested that Harry's actions have been a “huge detriment” to the Royal Family and even commented on what he called Harry's recent “deep end” behavior, which he finds “sad to watch.” Eric contrasted his perspective with his family's respect for the monarchy, saying, “My father loved the Queen, and I think the monarchy is an incredibly beautiful thing.”

“Truthfully, I don't give a damn about Prince Harry, and I don't think this country does either,” Eric told The Daily Mail.

Eric don't care about Prince Harry's past life

The 40-year-old dismissed the notion that Harry might face deportation if his father, Donald Trump, wins re-election in 2024, despite the allegations that Harry may have been less than forthright in his US visa application about his past drug use. “I don't give a damn if he did drugs. It means nothing,” Eric downplayed.

Eric noted the disappointment some feel over Harry's decision to step back from the monarchy and move to California with Meghan and their children.

Prince Harry in his 2023 memoir, Spare admitted to past drug use, including cocaine, marijuana, and psychedelic mushrooms, prompting questions about how this might have affected his visa eligibility.

ALSO READ| Prince William's annoyance ramping up against this sibling, and it's not Prince Harry

What Heritage Foundation demands?

Under U.S. immigration law, visa applicants are required to declare any drug use, as failure to disclose it can result in deportation. This admission led the conservative Heritage Foundation, based in Washington, D.C., to demand that the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) release records related to Harry's visa application. The organization filed a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request to obtain Harry’s visa records, which was denied.

Last week, even the Heritage Foundation submitted a new court filing to reopen the case, seeking access to documents previously submitted privately by the Biden administration in the court proceedings.