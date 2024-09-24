Elon Musk praises Italy PM Giorgia Meloni: ‘Authentic, honest, truthful’

Elon Musk praised Italy PM Giorgia Meloni at an awards ceremony in New York. Bestowing an Atlantic Council Global Citizen Award on Giorgia Meloni, Elon Musk said it was an honor to present the accolade to someone who is even more beautiful on the inside than she was on the outside.” Elon Musk celebrated Giorgia Meloni with the Global Citizen Award, highlighting her strong EU support. Meloni warned against unchecked migration and stressed the need for political control over AI to prevent global imbalances.(AP)

Giorgia Meloni received the award “or her strong support of the EU and becoming the first female prime minister of Italy."

“She’s also someone who is authentic, honest, truthful — and that can’t always be said about politicians,” he said. Elon Musk and Giorgia Meloni have a warm relationship as the latter's political roots on the right align her with Donald Trump who is being backed by the Tesla CEO in the US presidential elections.

Last year in December at a festival organized by Giorgia Meloni’s right-wing Brothers of Italy party, Elon Musk exhorted the crowd to “make more Italians” and warned of unchecked migration while addressing Italy’s birth rate- the lowest in Europe.

Giorgia Meloni has so far refrained from backing either Donald Trump or Kamala Harris, saying she will work closely with whoever occupies the White House.

At the event, Giorgia Meloni said that there is a desire in the Left to “to violently erase the symbols of our civilizations in the US as in Europe.” She said, “I know that we should not be ashamed to use and defend words and concepts like nation and patriotism, words that mean more than a physical place. They mean a state of mind to which one belongs.”

She also also expressed interest in artificial intelligence and called AI a “great multiplier” but warned it could widen global imbalances. She said, “Machines will not answer this question. Politics must guarantee that artificial intelligence remains controlled by humans and keeps humans at the center.”