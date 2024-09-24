Laapataa Ladies on OTT: Where to watch India's official Oscars 2025 entry

Laapataa Ladies- directed by Kiran Rao- is now officially nominated for Oscars 2025. The cast of this film which released in theaters on March 1 this year includes Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta, Sparsh Shrivastava, Ravi Kisan, Chhaya Kadam, among others. The movie is set in rural India and follows the journey of two brides, Phool and Jaya, who accidentally swap places on a train. Produced by Aamir Khan Productions and Kindling Productions, Laapataa Ladies marked Kiran Rao's directorial return after Dhobi Ghat. Kiran Rao's Laapataa Ladies, nominated for the Oscars 2025, tells the story of two brides who switch lives. The film premiered at TIFF 2023 and is available on Netflix with subtitles in various languages.

The film also premiered at the prestigious Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) in 2023, where it received a standing ovation from the audience.

What Kiran Rao said on Laapataa Ladies's Oscar entry?

Kiran Rao said, “I am deeply honored and delighted that our film Laapataa Ladies has been chosen as India's official entry to the Academy Awards. This recognition is a testament to the tireless work of my entire team, whose dedication and passion brought this story to life. Cinema has always been a powerful medium to connect hearts, transcend boundaries, and ignite meaningful conversations. I hope that this film will resonate with audiences across the world, just as it has in India.”

She added, I would like to express my heartfelt gratitude to the selection committee and to everyone who believed in this film. ​It is indeed a great privilege to be selected from among such amazing Indian films this year - who are equally worthy contenders for this honor."

Where to watch Laapataa Ladies on OTT

Lapataa Ladies is currently streaming on Netflix and is available with subtitles in English, Arabic, Spanish, Chinese, and Brazilian Portuguese. The movie has a runtime of 2 hours and 2 minutes.