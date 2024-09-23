Aamir Khan reacts as Laapataa Ladies gets selected as India's official Oscars entry: ‘So proud of Kiran’

Aamir Khan expressed his happiness after Laaapataa Ladies was selected as India's official entry for the 97th Academy Awards. Following posts by Kiran Rao, Nitanshi Goel, and the cast of the social comedy-drama on social media, Aamir also shared his official statement. The actor-producer expressed gratitude to everyone for their recognition and support for the film. (Also read: Nitanshi Goel thanks Kiran Rao, Aamir Khan as Laapataa Ladies heads to Oscars: ‘They gave us wings to fly’) Aamir Khan expressed happiness after Laapataa Ladies was selected as India's official entry for Oscars 2025.

Aamir Khan reacts as Laapataa Ladies heads for Oscars

Reacting to Laapataa Ladies being chosen, Aamir's statement read, “We are all so happy with the news. I am so proud of Kiran and her entire team. I would like to thank the selection committee of the Film Federation of India, which chose our film to represent India at the Oscars. My heartfelt gratitude to our audience, our media, and the entire film fraternity, for all the love and support they have given Laapata Ladies. Thanks to both Jio and Netflix who have been great partners to work with. I am so happy that all our hard-work has paid off. Thank you everyone (folded hands emoji) Here’s hoping that Laapata Ladies is able to win the hearts of the members of the Academy. Love a.”

Previously, Lagaan (2001) and Taare Zameen Par (2007) produced by Aamir's production company Aamir Khan Productions were also sent as India's official entry to the Oscars. However, Lagaan has been the only Indian film that made it to the top five nominations at the 74th Academy Awards (2002). Laapataa Ladies is the third film from Aamir's home banner that has been selected as India's official entry for Oscars.

About Laapataa Ladies

Laapataa Ladies is a story about two brides in rural India in 2001 who accidentally get swapped during a train journey. The film is jointly produced by Kiran’s Kindling Productions, Aamir's Aamir Khan Productions and Jio Studios. Released in March 2024, the film received universal praise from critics. It features Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta, and Sparsh Shrivastav in the lead roles, alongside Ravi Kishan, Chhaya Kadam, and Geeta Aggarwal Sharma.