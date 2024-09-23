Nitanshi Goel thanks Kiran Rao, Aamir Khan as Laapataa Ladies heads to Oscars: ‘They gave us wings to fly’

Nitanshi Goel recently reacted to the announcement of Laapataa Ladies being selected as India's official entry for the Academy Awards 2025. The actor who played Phool in the satirical drama, expressed her gratitude towards Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao for believing in her talent. In an interview with India Today, Nitanshi said that it is only because of the efforts of Kiran Rao and Aamir Khan that the Laapataa Ladies team received international recognition. (Also read: Laapataa Ladies picked as India's entry for Oscars) Nitanshi Goel thanked Kiran Rao, Aamir Khan as Laapataa Ladies is headed for Oscars.

Nitanshi Goel expressed gratitude to Aamir, Kiran

Nitanshi, while speaking about her excitement over Laapataa Ladies global recognition stated that, “My phone has been ringing off the hook since I saw the news! But honestly, I’m in no position to complain. We all had a little celebration moment in our group chat on WhatsApp. I was eagerly waiting for confirmation from Kiran ma’am that what I was hearing in the news was true. I wanted someone to pinch me. I even had my own little dance party in my room. Hopefully, it means we’ll be dancing together all the way to the Oscars and, fingers crossed, getting that trophy.”

She further said, “The love we’ve received from the audience has been incredible, and now we’re being recognised internationally for the Oscars. This is all because of the audience, Kiran ma’am, and Aamir sir. I’m truly thankful to them for giving us wings to fly internationally. It’s such a beautiful, surreal moment. I’m definitely the one dancing the most here.”

Laapataa Ladies cast reacts as the film heads for Oscars

Pratibha Ranta, who played the character of the other missing bride, Jaya, in Laapataa Ladies, shared a post about the film's selection as India's official entry for the Oscars. She also posted congratulatory messages from artists in the Indian entertainment industry who were celebrating the movie's new achievement. Chhaya Kadam, who was praised for her portrayal of Manju Maai in the social comedy-drama, also expressed her happiness by sharing posts about Laapataa Ladies' new accomplishment on her Instagram stories. Additionally, Sparsh Shrivastav, Ravi Kishan, and Satendra Soni also posted about the film's official Oscars entry on their social media accounts.

Pratibha Ranta shared the update on Laapataa Ladies's selection for Oscars 2025 as India's official entry.

Ravi Kishan took to his Instagram stories as Laapataa Ladies was named India's official entry for Oscars 2025.

About Laapataa Ladies

Laapataa Ladies was directed by Kiran Rao. The film was co-produced by Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao and Jyoti Deshpande. It was inspired by the story Two Brides, by Biplab Goswami, discovered by Aamir at a script writing competition. Sneha Desai wrote the screenplay and dialogues while Divyanidhi Sharma co-wrote the additional dialogues.