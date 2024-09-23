Laapataa Ladies picked as India's entry for Oscars

Kiran Rao's Laapataa Ladies has been picked as India's official entry for Oscars 2025, the Film Federation of India announced here on Monday. Nitanshi Goel played the innocent Phool in Laapataa Ladies.

Which films were in the running?

The Hindi film, a light-hearted satire on patriarchy, was chosen from a list of 29 films, including Bollywood hit Animal, Malayalam National Award winner Aattam and Cannes winner All We Imagine As Light.

The 13-member select committee headed by Assamese director Jahnu Barua unanimously decided on Laapataa Ladies, produced by Aamir Khan and Rao, for reckoning in the best international film category at the Academy Awards.

Tamil film Maharaja, Telugu titles Kalki 2898 AD and Hanu-Man, as well as the Hindi films Swatantraya Veer Savarkar and Article 370 were also on the list.

Malayalam superhit 2018: Everyone is a Hero was sent last year.

Laapataa Ladies' Oscar dreams

Recently, Kiran said the Film Federation of India (FFI) will pick the best film. “My dream would be fulfilled if it was, if it would go (to Oscars). But it's a process, and I'm hoping it'll (Laapataa Ladies) be considered. I'm sure the best film will go, whoever they choose in the scheme of things,” Kiran told PTI.

But earlier in February, at press screening for the movie, Kiran said: “Our primary recognition comes from the audience's response at the box office. If the viewers and the nation appreciate our work, that would be the greatest accolade for us."

“There is a specific community tasked with assessing and selecting the finest films of the year, and if our film is deemed worthy, we will submit it for the prestigious Oscars. However, for now, we are eagerly anticipating the recognition we are yet to receive on March 1, 2024, hinting at the film's release," she had said.

Laapataa Ladies is a heartwarming and empowering take on two brides in rural India in 2001 who accidently get swapped during a train journey. The film is produced by Rao’s Kindling Productions and Aamir Khan Productions.

The film, which was released in March this year to universal praise from the critics, features Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta and Sparsh Shrivastav in the lead roles alongside Ravi Kishan, Chhaya Kadam and Geeta Aggarwal Sharma.