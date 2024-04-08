Laapataa Ladies actor Nitanshi Goel recalls 'emotional moment' when Aamir Khan called her 'heera'

Nitanshi Goel, who debuted with Kiran Rao's directorial Laapata Ladies was lauded for her performance in the comedy-drama. The actor who portrayed the role of a village bride in the movie opened up about her first meeting with Aamir Khan. Nitanshi, in an interview with India Today, shared how Aamir encouraged her and called her ‘heera (diamond)’ in front of her mom. (Also read: Possible to change status quo with small interventions: Kiran Rao on 'Laapataa Ladies') Nitanshi Goel spoke about an incident about Aamir Khan.

Nitanshi opens up on Aamir Khan's words of praise

Nitanshi had been selected to play Phool Kumari after she sent her audition tapes. The young actor was invited for lunch by film's producer. Aamir wanted to see her live performance. She said, “After I was done performing, sir asked me where I learned acting from, an acting school or theatre. When I told him that it was through my audition process, he was amazed. He told my mother, 'Aapki beti heera hai' (your daughter is a diamond).”

“He also said that now, whatever work I do, should be to my level of talent. It was such an emotional moment for me. I have always looked up to him since I was a child and to have him say something like that was very heartening. I did not know how to react then, but it's a memory for a lifetime," she added.

Laapata Ladies is a satirical take on orthodox customs

Laapata Ladies also marks the debut of Sparsh Shrivastav and Pratibha Ranta. The film features Chhaaya Kadam, Ravi Kishan and others in crucial roles. The story revolves around two young brides who get lost soon after their wedding. Due to the traditional custom of veil associated with married women in villages, a case of mistaken identity leads to confusion. In spite of being a comedy, the film takes a satirical take on orthodox practices and the way forward towards women's empowerment. Kiran's directorial released in theatres on March 1.

