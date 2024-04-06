Kiran Rao opens up on divorce with Aamir Khan, says she ‘wanted to live independently’

Kiran Rao is basking in the critical acclaim for her directorial feature Laapaata Ladies. The film was co-produced by her ex-husband Aamir Khan. Kiran and Aamir tied the knot in 2005 and parted ways in 2021. In a new interview with Brut India, Kiran shared that she did not ‘fear’ getting divorce, and further talked about the immense responsibility that women have to face after marriage. (Also read: Kiran Rao on ex-husband Aamir Khan: 'Him and I have never really fought, it is very strange') Kiran Rao and Aamir Khan were married for a few years and have a son named Azad together.

What Kiran said

During the conversation, Kiran said: “Aamir and I lived together for about a year before we got married, and honestly, we did it more because of parents. At that time too, we knew that it's a great institution if you can function as an individual as well as a couple within that institution. I think the way you interpret marriage is important because it was for a particular purpose and this social sanction really matters to a lot of people. It matters to children.”

'I didn't fear a divorce'

She continued, “I think the thing that we don't talk about enough is how marriage tends to stifle especially women… There's so much responsibility on the woman to run the house, to keep the family together… I took my sweet time so I didn't have any worry about it. The thing is, Aamir and I were very strong and continue to have a very strong relationship as two humans. We are very connected to each other; we deeply respect and love each other, so that hasn't changed, and so, therefore, I was not worried. I knew that I needed my space. I wanted to live independently, and I needed that to grow myself. I felt that it was for my own growth and Aamir acknowledged that as well and supported that… So I didn't fear a divorce.”

Kiran's last project Laapata Ladies released in theatres on March 1. Set in a fictitious state called Nirmal Pradesh in 2001, Laapataa Ladies tells the story of the brides Phool and Pushpa who accidentally get swapped during a train journey. The film is presented by Jio Studios and produced by Aamir Khan Productions and Kiran Rao's Kindling Productions.

