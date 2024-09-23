Twitter reacts to Laapataa Ladies being chosen as India's official Oscar entry over All We Imagine as Light: ‘Stupidity’

The Film Federation of India announced on Monday in Chennai that Kiran Rao's Laapataa Ladies has been picked as India's official entry for the Oscars in 2025. The news has X (formerly known as Twitter) abuzz with all kinds of reactions – trust us, there is a lot that is being said not only about the film's selection but also what Film Federation of India said in its jury citation for Laapataa Ladies. Also read | Kiran Rao hopes Laapataa Ladies is India's official entry to the Oscars: ‘My dream would be fulfilled’ Laapataa Ladies is India's official Oscar entry over All We Imagine as Light.

The Hindi film, a light-hearted satire on patriarchy, was chosen from a list of 29 films, including Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Animal, Malayalam National Award-winner Aattam and Cannes-winner All We Imagine As Light. Many wanted to see All We Imagine As Light as India's official Oscar entry.

Here are some of the reactions to India's Oscar entry

An X user said, "The Indian Oscar jury has continued its stupidity streak and selected Laapataa Ladies for Oscars instead of Payal Kapadia's All We Imagine as Light. Given her history with the government, this was probably expected. What the f*** even."

Another tweeted, “I loved Laapataa Ladies and believe it’s a supremely well-made film. But sending it to the Oscars as India’s official entry is like handing a batter a Player-of-the-Match Award when you have proof a bowler - Cannes Grand Prix-winner All We Imagine As Light - won you the game.”

‘An incompetent body'

Someone also said, "All We Imagine as Light is the winner of Grand Prix at Cannes 2024 — last year's winner of the award won the Best International Feature at the Oscar's (the Zone of Interest). An incompetent body made up of people illiterate about cinema and who want to manifest their biases." Another said, “LOL (laughing out loud), this year India had a Cannes Grand Prix winner in All we imagine as light and India chose this. FFI never fails to disappoint.”

An X user also said, “Looks like the Film Federation of India saved the government's face by avoiding All We Imagine as Light as India's Oscar entry. The Cannes Grand Prix was an awkward moment for the govt having to congratulate director Payal Kapadia against whom its fighting a case.”

‘They could have at least spelt jury correctly’

Some X users were amused by the Film Federation of India's official announcement. A part of the jury's citation on Laapataa Ladies, India's official entry to Oscars in the Best Foreign Language Film Category 2025 read, "Indian women are a strange mixture of submission and dominance."

Reacting to this, an X user said, "'Indian women are a strange mixture of submission and dominance' is a crazy opening for a jury citation." Someone else said, "I mean, they could have at least spelt jury correctly." Another X user said, “That citation. Idk (I don't know) whether to laugh or cry...”

More on Laapataa Ladies's selection

The 13-member select committee headed by Assamese director Jahnu Barua 'unanimously' decided on Laapataa Ladies, produced by Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao, for representing India in the best international film category at the Academy Awards.

Besides Laapataa Ladies, Hindi film Srikanth, Tamil movies Vaazhai and Thangalaan and Malayalam film Ullozhukku were among the top five in the 29-title list.

Kiran Rao's reaction

The filmmaker said she is 'deeply honored and delighted' that her film will represent India at the 97th Academy Awards. "Cinema has always been a powerful medium to connect hearts, transcend boundaries, and ignite meaningful conversations. I hope that this film will resonate with audiences across the world, just as it has in India. I would like to express my heartfelt gratitude to the selection committee and to everyone who believed in this film. ​It is indeed a great privilege to be selected from among such amazing Indian films this year - who are equally worthy contenders for this honor," Kiran said in a statement.