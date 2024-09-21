Why India's Cannes winner All We Imagine As Light has released only in limited Kerala theatres

Why a limited India release

All We Imagine As Light has just about managed to match the eligibility criteria of the Film Federation of India for getting shortlisted as India's official entry to the 97th Academy Awards next year in the Best International Film category. As per the eligibility criteria listed on the film body's official website, “Films which are unreleased as of 10th September (last date of entry) who wish to apply for the Oscar Entry will have to submit an undertaking and confirmation from the production & distribution company that the said films will be released for minimum of 7 days in theatres before the deadline of 30th September 2024.”

Production house Spirit Media, founded by Telugu actor Rana Daggubati, has acquired the exclusive rights to distribute the Malayalam-Hindi film in India. “We are proud to be able to bring this incredible film to audiences in India, starting with Kerala where the two leading characters of the story are from," Rana said in a statement.

All We Imagine is an official Indo-French co-production between Chalk and Cheese Films from India and Petit Chaos from France. However, France already selected Jacques Audiard's Spanish-language musical crime comedy Emilia Perez, starring Selena Gomez and Zoe Saldana, as its official entry for the Oscars.

About All We Imagine As Light

Payal, an alumnus of the Film & Television Instutute of India, Pune, charted history by becoming the first Indian filmmaker to win the Grand Prix award at the Cannes Film Festival. Her directorial became the first Indian film ever to win the prestigious Grand Prix. It was also the first film from India to make it to the European gala's main competition in 30 years.

All We Imagine As Light stars Kani Kusruti, Divya Prabha, and Chhaya Kadam. It follows Prabha (Kani), a Mumbai nurse whose life is thrown in disarray when she receives a rice cooker from her estranged husband. Divya Prabha plays Anu, her roommate and colleague, who is struggling to find a private spot in the city to spend time with her boyfriend. Prabha’s best friend Parvati (Chhaya), a widow, is being forced out of her home by property developers.