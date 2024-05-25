Cannes Film Festival: All We Imagine As Light scripts history, becomes first Indian film to win Grand Prix

Congratulations are in order for the team of Payal Kapadia's All We Imagine As Light, which has just won the Grand Prix at the 77th Cannes Film Festival. Payal was present with the cast of the film, Kani Kusruti, Divya Prabha and Chhaya Kadam at the awards ceremony held on the last day of the festival. (Also read: Cannes 2024: Payal Kapadia's All We Imagine As Light makes history; gets eight minute standing ovation) A still from All We Imagine As Light, directed by Payal Kapadia.

A big win for India

The awards were announced in the All We Imagine As Light was stacked in a line-up of films that included new features from Francis Ford Coppola, Paolo Sorrentino, Paul Schrader, and Yorgos Lanthimos.

After its premiere on May 23, the film got a hearty eight-minute standing ovation following its debut, which is among the longest of this edition of the film festival.

About All We Imagine As Light

All We Imagine As Light is an Indo- French production which follows the life of a nurse Prabha (essayed by Kani Kusruti), who receives an unexpected gift from her long estranged husband. In between, her younger friend and roommate, Anu (essayed by Divya Prabha) is on a lookout for a quiet spot with her lover. That’s when the two women decide to go on a road trip to a beach town where they find space for their dreams and desires to flow.

Some of the other winners were the cast of Emilia Perez for Best Actress, while Coralie Fargeat won Best Screenplay for The Substance. Jesse Plemons won Best Actor for Kinds of Kindness. The Jury Prize went to Emilia Perez while the highest award of the night, the Palme d'Or went to Sean Baker's Anora.

All We Imagine As Light marks the feature film debut of Payal Kapadia. Her previous work, a documentary titled, A Night of Knowing Nothing, clinched the Golden Eye award at Cannes Film Festival a few years ago.

The Cannes Film Festival started on May 14. Greta Gerwig was the jury president this year, along with Lily Gladstone, Kore-eda Hirokazu, Eva Green, Ebru Ceylan, Juan Antonio Bayona, Nadine Labaki and Omar Sy.