When Laapataa Ladies star Nitanshi Goel said she missed Class 11 exams to promote film: ‘I hope they’re proud of me’

Kiran Rao's Laapataa Ladies has been selected as India's official entry for the Oscars next year. The film starred newcomers Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta and Sparsh Shrivastav in the lead roles. Earlier, during the promotions of the film in June, Nitanshi had appeared on Ranveer Allahbadia's podcast, where she revealed that she had to miss her Class 11 exams to promote the film. (Also read: Aamir Khan reacts as Laapataa Ladies gets selected as India's official Oscars entry: ‘So proud of Kiran’) Nitanshi Goel as Phool in Laapataa Ladies (Film still)

What Nitanshi said

During the chat, Nitanshi said. "I have gotten very supportive friends and teachers. Because my promotions were going on, so I could not take my final exams. I took them later for 11th standard. During the exam, a teacher came to me and said, ‘You’ve done such good work!’ The invigilator, who was there, said, ‘Listen, ;et her complete her exam then we all will get a chance to talk to her, click selfies with her and tell her how good she was.’ They all somewhere have rooted for me. I couldn’t tell them what exactly was the film I was doing earlier, but now that they’ve watched it I hope they’re proud of me. I’m now in class 12, studying commerce, and I’ll of course give the board exams, which will be next year.”

More details

Set in a fictitious state called Nirmal Pradesh in 2001, Laapataa Ladies is a story of the brides Phool and Pushpa. They accidentally get swapped during a train journey. While one is taken home by another's groom, the other is left stranded at a railway station. A police officer (played by Ravi Kishan) takes it upon himself to probe the case. The film is presented by Jio Studios and produced by Aamir Khan Productions and Kiran Rao's Kindling Productions. Laapataa Ladies is co-produced by Kiran, Aamir Khan and Jyoti Deshpande. It is available to watch on Netflix India.