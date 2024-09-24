JPMorgan's Jamie Dimon on India: ‘Growing well, can hit $7-trillion target by 2030’

JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon said that he is optimistic about the future of India and praised the country's growth at the JPMorgan Investor Conference in Mumbai. Highlighting the expansion which Indian businesses have witnessed, Jamie Dimon said that JPMorgan has been expanding with India and the country has been ‘growing quite well’. JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon emphasized the importance of US-India economic relations and criticized over-reliance on China, advocating for diverse supply chains and better policies.(Bloomberg)

Praising India's efforts towards boosting financialization of saving, ramping up infrastructure and reforming goods and services tax, he praised the country for opening up more spaces for foreign investment.

What Jamie Dimon said on US presidential elections

On US presidential elections, Jamie Dimon said he is not endorsing either Kamala Harris or Donald Trump.

He said, "I am not endorsing anyone this time, I spend most of my time on policy. What is it that we need that can help both the foreign policy and domestically? I would have a negative income tax, I would have better permit and regulations. When kids graduate, what kind of jobs do they get? So, you're focusing on the outcome and not just the input."

Jamie Dimon on China

On New Delhi and Washington's relationship, he said, “It is very important that America and India have great economic relationship.” America was over-relying on China which raised the question why US is depending on someone who one day could become adversary, he said, adding, "That does not make China the adversary today. Just like JPMorgan has always had multiple, diverse supply chains, we don't rely on anything. The second one is around policy, and countries aiding industry to dominate globally. That's not going to work either."