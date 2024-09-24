Menu Explore
Anil Ambani's son Jai Anmol Ambani slapped with 1 crore fine by Sebi in Reliance Home Finance case

ByHT News Desk | Edited by Mallika Soni
Sep 24, 2024 08:29 AM IST

Jai Anmol Ambani faced a ₹1 crore penalty from Sebi for alleged irregularities in Reliance Home Finance, including approving ₹40 crore in unsecured loans.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) imposed a penalty of 1 crore on Jai Anmol Ambani, son of Anil Ambani, for alleged irregularities in Reliance Home Finance. Jai Anmol did not exercise reasonable due diligence with respect to the entire GPCL(general purpose working capital ) lending and the onward lending by these GPCL entities to other Reliance ADAG group companies including Reliance Capital, the markets regulator alleged.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India fined Jai Anmol Ambani <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1 crore for irregularities in Reliance Home Finance, alleging he approved <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>40 crore in unsecured loans. Sebi asserted he misrepresented his involvement in the company’s operations.
The Securities and Exchange Board of India fined Jai Anmol Ambani 1 crore for irregularities in Reliance Home Finance, alleging he approved 40 crore in unsecured loans. Sebi asserted he misrepresented his involvement in the company's operations.

Sebi said that Jai Anmol gave approval for unsecured loan of 20 crores to Visa Capital Partners and 20 crore to Accura Production Pvt Ltd.

Read more: Anil Ambani breathes sigh of relief as his company pays over 3300 crore debt

Sebi noted, “It is clearly evident that Noticee 1 (Jai Anmol Ambani) is misrepresenting with an intent to downplay his role in the entire episode. It is clear that the emails were sent to him with exact word “approval”, thus seeking approval and Noticee 1 responded to both the emails with the same word “okay”, granting his approval.”

Jai Anmol was involved in the day to day functioning of the company and was also approving GPCL loans to promoter-related entities, it said, adding, “his submission that he was not involved in day-to- day affairs of the Company cannot be accepted.”

Read more: Anil Ambani to pay 25 crore fine as Sebi bans him from securities market for 5 years

This comes as Sebi barred Anil Ambani from the securities market for five years for allegedly being invol ed 'fraudulent scheme’ that led to diversion of funds from Reliance Home Finance five years ago. Sebi also imposed a penalty of 25 crore on Anil Ambani and restrained him from holding key managerial or directorial roles in any listed company or market intermediary for five years.

