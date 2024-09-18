Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Sep 18, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Anil Ambani breathes sigh of relief as his company pays over 3300 crore debt

ByHT News Desk | Edited by Mallika Soni
Sep 18, 2024 11:43 AM IST

Reliance Infrastructure reduced its standalone external debt from ₹3,831 crore to ₹475 crore. The company's shares rose 7% to ₹252.15.

Reliance Infrastructure Limited announced that the Anil Ambani-led company made a major reduction in its standalone external debt, bringing the amount down from 3,831 crore to 475 crore. Following this, the company's share price showed movement as it was trading at 252.15 a piece on BSE, up 7 per cent.

Anil Ambani is seen. Reliance Infrastructure Limited significantly reduced its standalone external debt from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>3,831 crore to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>475 crore.
Anil Ambani is seen. Reliance Infrastructure Limited significantly reduced its standalone external debt from 3,831 crore to 475 crore.

The company announced that one of its lenders- Invent Assets Securitisation and Reconstruction Private Limited (Invent ARC)- has novated certain charged securities to recover its dues which has resulted in a complete reduction of Invent ARC’s fund-based outstanding amount to zero.

Read more: Russian offices monitoring childbirth of employees after Vladimir Putin's call

Reliance Infra confirmed that it has fully cleared its funded outstanding dues to key financial institutions, including Life Insurance Corporation of India, Edelweiss Asset Reconstruction Company Limited, ICICI Bank, Union Bank, and several other lenders.

Read more: Your beloved Tupperware is bankrupt. Why? Company couldn't think out of the box

Reliance Infra also entered in a One Time Settlement (OTS) with Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) in settlement of the entire obligations with respect to the Non Convertible Debentures (NCDs) issued by the Company, in consideration of an amount of 600 crore, it said. 

Read more: An Instagram for kids never happened, but this may be the next best alternative

The company has settled and paid its entire obligations with Edelweiss with respect to the NCDs issued by the Company, in consideration of an amount of 235 crore, it said. 

Stay updated with the...
See more
Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, September 18, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On