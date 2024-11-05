Trump targets Biden-Harris govt with new campaign video featuring controversial Olympic boxer Imane Khelif: Watch

Imane Khelif, 2024 Paris Olympic boxing champion, has once again gained widespread attention as the leaked medical report confirmed the controversial boxer as male. The report comes after she was featured in one of former President Donald Trump's latest campaign videos. Donald Trump, who is running against Democratic contender Kamala Harris in a fierce election campaign, attacks the current administration in a recently released closing ad featuring Imane Khelif.

According to a leaked report, Khelif has internal testes and XY chromosomes. It reveals that the Algerian boxer has a rare sexual development disorder, reported Reduxx.

Trump targets Biden-Harris govt with new campaign ad featuring Imane Khelif

The 45th president of the United States, who is running against Democratic contender Kamala Harris in a fierce election campaign, attacks the current administration in a recently released closing ad.

Surprisingly, the ad denounces the Biden-Harris administration's views on women and athletics, using Khelif's contentious Olympic victory as an example.

Among the contentious subjects mentioned in the ad is Khelif's surprising Olympic win in the women's welterweight division.

Khelif was already excluded from last year's World Championships after allegedly flouting gender eligibility tests. This summer, she faced a lot of criticism regarding her eligibility while competing in women's boxing in the Paris Olympics.

Using a dramatic list of incidents that have gone “wrong” under the present government, the Trump ad features footage of Olympic gold winner Khelif raising her hand, followed by the narrator's statement, “Men can beat up women and win medals.”

“WHEN WE GET KNOCKED DOWN, WE DON’T STAY DOWN—WE GET UP AGAIN… FIGHT! FIGHT!! FIGHT!!!” read the caption of the ad shared on X. The ad has received over 9.1 million views so far.

Trump calls Imane Khelif's presence in women's boxing ‘demeaning to women’

Trump has been outspoken about gender eligibility in women's sports. He specifically mentioned Khelif in an interview with The Undertaker's podcast, Six Feet Under.

Calling her presence in women's boxing “unfair”, the former president stated that it was “demeaning to women,” adding that “women should compete against women.”

He brought up Khelif's triumph over Italian fighter Angela Carini in Paris, implying that the contest was unbalanced.

“That Italian girl took a punch like I'd never seen. He [Khelif] goes in with another left jab, and she realized, 'There's no way I can win.'”

Imane Khelif files cyberbullying lawsuit against Musk and Trump

After the Games, Khelif attacked Elon Musk, the owner of X and a Trump supporter, saying he was leading a “cruel campaign” against her.

Khelif filed a cyberbullying lawsuit against Musk and Trump after Tesla CEO reposted posts that said men should be banned from women's sports, citing Khelif's Olympic fight with Carini.