Evening brief: Canada police detains protesters after Brampton temple attack; Kamala Harris' secret recipe for polls

Canadian police on Monday arrested three individuals who were protesting against the attack by pro-Khalistani elements at the Hindu Sabha Mandir in Canada's Brampton, news agency ANI reported. The protest was organised by the Coalition of Hindus of North America (CoHNA) to express solidarity and protest against the "Khalistani intimidation" and "anti-Hindu" hatred. The protests were also called at the Brampton temple and the Laxmi Narayan Temple in Surrey. Peel Regional police, in a statement, said the individuals were arrested under criminal charges and "subsequently" relocated to two different locations within the city of Mississauga. The police also said the charges would be investigated by their 21 Division Criminal Investigation Bureau and the 12 Division Criminal Investigation Bureau. Dig deeper. Canada police detains protestors after Brampton temple attack. (Screengrab | X)(HT_PRINT)

Despite being hours away from election eve in the United States, the presidential contest is still as unpredictably close as ever. With various sources pushing different results across popularity polls, it remains unclear where the race is headed. Kamala Harris’ final attempt at ramping up support ahead of Election Day will see a new pack of celebrity appearances at same-day Pennsylvania rallies – one in Philadelphia, headlined by Lady Gaga, and the other in Pittsburgh led by Katy Perry – on November 4 evening. Previous polls had revealed a massive gender gap this election, with women potentially playing a pivotal role in pushing support for the Democratic nominee. Dig deeper.

These are early days as head coach of the national team for Gautam Gambhir, but they have been anything but satisfying, fulfilling days. The former India opener inherited a massively successful team in July from his role model Rahul Dravid, who stepped aside after two and a half years at the helm following India’s title triumph at the T20 World Cup in Bridgetown in June. Gambhir knew he had massive shoes to fill, a huge legacy to live up to, but he has found life in the fast lane anything but peachy. As honeymoon periods go, this hasn’t lasted very long. The first signs that Gambhir had a job on his hands came in Colombo in August, when India’s batters crashed and burned against Sri Lankan spin to surrender a three-match One-Day International series 0-2 (the first game ended in a tie). Dig deeper.

Shah Rukh Khan turned 59 on November 2. The actor celebrated his birthday with family and friends, but one fan from Jharkhand received a special gift from the actor after waiting 95 days to meet him. Here’s what happened. NDTV reported on Shah Rukh’s birthday that a fan from Jharkhand, namedSher Mohammed, had been waiting 95 days outside the actor’s house, Mannat, to meet him. He hoped to meet Shah Rukh soon. The fan even told the publication that his favourite film was Koyla and would not like to imitate his favourite star. He stood there patiently holding a placard, waiting for his favourite star to notice him. Dig deeper.

In a shocking incident that has raised eyebrows across Bhopal, a shopkeeper was brutally assaulted by a customer after allegedly addressing him as "uncle" in front of the man's wife. The incident took place in Vishal Shastri’s saree shop, located in the Jatkhedi area of Madhya Pradesh’s capital. According to a report by India Today, Vishal was serving a customer named Rohit, who had visited the shop with his wife on Saturday in search of a saree. After browsing through several options without making a purchase, Vishal inquired about their preferred price range. Dig deeper.

Remember Priyanka Chopra's Diwali look? The actor wore a Sabyasachi saree to celebrate with her husband, Nick Jonas, and their daughter Malti Marie. However, the highlight of Priyanka's look was the ‘itsy-bitsy’ blouse she wore with the nine yards. The internet loved the look, and you should too because it seems like it is a current festive favourite of Bollywood divas. As the wedding season approaches, check out 6 celebrity-inspired looks to take inspiration to build your wardrobe. Priyanka's plunging-neck satin blouse will add the perfect oomph factor to your ethnic look. The plunging neckline will help you flaunt a statement necklace, which you can further style with matching jhumkis, gajra-adorned hairdo, and show-stealing makeup. Dig deeper.