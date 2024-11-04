Bhopal man assaults shopkeeper for calling him ‘uncle’ in front of his wife. Details inside

In a shocking incident that has raised eyebrows across Bhopal, a shopkeeper was brutally assaulted by a customer after allegedly addressing him as "uncle" in front of the man's wife. The incident took place in Vishal Shastri’s saree shop, located in the Jatkhedi area of Madhya Pradesh’s capital. A Bhopal shopkeeper was assaulted after a customer reacted violently to being called 'uncle.' (Pic for representation)

(Also read: Noida man grabs woman by hair, slaps her face in shocking video inside housing society)

A simple query turns sour

According to a report by India Today, Vishal was serving a customer named Rohit, who had visited the shop with his wife on Saturday in search of a saree. After browsing through several options without making a purchase, Vishal inquired about their preferred price range. Rohit responded with a confident, " ₹1,000," adding that he could afford more expensive options, which he felt undermined his buying capacity.

In an attempt to assist, Vishal said, “Uncle, I will show you sarees in other ranges too.” This seemingly innocuous comment sparked an unexpected fury in Rohit, who warned Vishal not to use that term again. Tensions escalated quickly, leading to a heated argument that ultimately drove Rohit and his wife out of the shop.

(Also read: Tired of alcoholics drinking on streets, Mumbai women beat them up with brooms)

Retaliation and assault

However, the situation took a violent turn when Rohit returned shortly after, accompanied by a group of men. They forcibly dragged Vishal from his shop into the street, where they attacked him with sticks and belts, kicking him multiple times before fleeing the scene.

Vishal, sustaining several injuries, managed to reach the nearest police station, where he lodged a formal complaint against Rohit and his accomplices. Following the complaint, he was promptly taken for a medical examination and treatment at a local hospital. Senior police officer Manish Raj Singh Bhadauria confirmed the details, stating, "A case has been registered against Rohit and all the accused will be arrested soon."