Tired of alcoholics drinking on streets, Mumbai women beat them up with brooms

A group of women in Mumbai took to the streets and thrashed the drunkards on the streets. Tired of their presence and constant drinking on the roads, the women decided to take matters into their own hands and removed the men in an instant. A video of them was shared on social media and has gone viral. Many people are praising the women who took action for betterment. The women thrashed the alcoholics with a broom.

The video was shared by Jist on Instagram. While sharing about the incident, they informed that the incident happened in Mumbai's Lalji Pada, Kandivali. In an attempt to express their frustration with the ongoing public nuisance, the women confronted and beat alcoholics who were openly consuming liquor on the streets.

The video shows the group walking towards the alcoholics with a broom in their hands. As soon as they spot those who were drinking, they start hitting them with brooms and made them leave the area.

Watch the video here:

This video was shared on August 24. Since being posted, it has gained more than one lakh views. The share also has close to 8,000 likes. Many people took to the comments section of the post and shared their thoughts on the incident.

Here's how people reacted:

An individual wrote, "The day every Indian decides they would not tolerate nonsense is the day."

Another Instagram user commented, "The reason why we say only women can fix the world."

"When the system isn't doing its job properly, common people are mostly likely to take the law into their own hands," added Instagram user Sheikh.

Pravin Hirani posted, "Clean up your area, good work."

A few people also tagged the Mumbai Police in the comments section of the post and demanded they take action against those causing public nuisance.