Noida man grabs woman by hair, slaps her face in shocking video inside housing society

ByMuskaan Sharma
Nov 03, 2024 01:09 PM IST

A Noida man was arrested after a viral video showed him assaulting a woman in Omaxe Palm Green Society.

A viral video showed a Noida man assaulting a woman inside a housing society. The video was recorded inside the Omaxe Palm Green Society in Noida's Dari area.

The man, whose clothes were torn, did not let go of the woman's hair and was heard verbally abusing her.(X/Rashrapathnews)
The man, whose clothes were torn, did not let go of the woman's hair and was heard verbally abusing her.(X/Rashrapathnews)

A video shared on social media showed the accused grabbing the woman by her hair and slapping her across the face. While one man was heard provoking the man to slap her, others rushed to stop him.

The man, whose clothes were torn, did not let go of the woman's hair and complained about something she said to me. A couple of men try to free her from his grip. Eventually, he lets go of her hair and pushes her aside.

Noida police arrests man

The man, later identified as Surya Bhadana, was also heard verbally abusing the woman.

The Noida Police arrested Bhadana under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) after taking cognisance of the viral video.

"Taking cognisance of the viral video of a man assaulting his female friend in Omaxe Palm Green Society of Thana Dadri area, the Dadri Police Station immediately took the accused into custody. The boy and the girl were already acquainted with each other and studied together in college. Further legal action is being taken," the police said on X.

‘No civilised people in Noida’

The police also added that the man and the woman knew each other and studied together in college at a college. However, the reason that triggered the assault was not clear.

The video which garnered thousands of views was flooded with comments from shocked users.

"Such news often comes from Noida apartments and housing societies. The big buildings of Noida are full of such uncivilized people. Sometimes there is news of a dog bite, sometimes news of a girl being beaten up, sometimes news of a guard being killed. Are there no civilised people left in Noida?" wrote one user.

