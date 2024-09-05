 First conviction under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita in Bihar as two get life sentence - Hindustan Times
First conviction under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita in Bihar as two get life sentence

ByAvinash Kumar
Sep 05, 2024 05:05 PM IST

According to police, the Rasoolpur police submitted a charge sheet under sections 103 (1), 109 (1), 329-4/3 (5) of BNS within 14 days leading to their conviction

In a first, two persons were sentenced to life imprisonment in Bihar under the new criminal law Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Earlier on Tuesday, the court held both the accused guilty in this case.
Earlier on Tuesday, the court held both the accused guilty in this case. (Representative file photo)

“To my knowledge this is the first instance of the accused of triple murder case has been given life sentence under the new BNS act in the country,” said public prosecutor of Chhapra Court, Surendra Nath Singh.

The Chhapra court of additional district and session judge, Punit Kumar Garg pronounce the life sentenced the two accused--Sudhanshu Kumar, alias Roshan Ram (19), and his accomplice Ankit Kumar Ram (18) to 25,000 each.

They were arrested for a triple murder on July 17.

Saran superintendent of police (SP) Kumar Ashish said that three persons — Tarkeshwar Singh, alias Jhabar (55), and his two minor daughters — were stabbed to death in village Dhanadih.

Singh’s wife Shobha Devi had also sustained grievous injuries in the attack that was carried out around 2am when the family was sleeping on the roof top of their house.

According to the SP, the Rasoolpur police submitted a charge sheet under sections 103 (1), 109 (1), 329-4/3 (5) of BNS within 14 days leading to their conviction.

Earlier on Tuesday, the court held both the accused guilty in this case.

