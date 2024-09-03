 Youth booked for filming woman taking bath  - Hindustan Times
Youth booked for filming woman taking bath 

ByNadeem Inamdar
Sep 03, 2024 07:26 AM IST

The Kondhwa Police filed a case against Moniz Iqbal Saifee for allegedly recording a woman bathing. BNS section 77 was invoked; the suspect is not yet arrested.

The Kondhwa Police have lodged a case against Moniz Iqbal Saifee (23), a resident of Pisoli for allegedly video-recording a 26-year-old woman while she was taking a bath. The accused recorded the act on his mobile phone from the bathroom window and violated her privacy, the complaint stated. The incident took place on September 1 and the offence was lodged the same day, Kondhwa police said. The police have invoked Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) section 77 (Whoever watches or captures the image of a woman engaging in a private act) against the accused who is yet to be arrested. Senior Police Inspector Vinay Patankar is investigating the case further and visited the spot to assess the gravity of the offence. 

The accused recorded the act on his mobile phone from the bathroom window and violated her privacy, the complaint stated. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)
The accused recorded the act on his mobile phone from the bathroom window and violated her privacy, the complaint stated. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

